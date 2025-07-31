Bodoland FC 2-1 Karbi Anglong Morning Star, Durand Cup 2025: Robinson Nets Winner For BDFC In Hard-Fought Win

Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star, Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland FC secured their first win in the tournament courtesy of goals from Gwgwmsar Gayary (37') and Robinson (60')

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star, Durand Cup 2025: Gwgwmsar Gayary
Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star, Durand Cup 2025: Gwgwmsar Gayary celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's first goal in the Group D fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup
info_icon

Local side Bodoland FC registered their first win of the 134th Durand Cup with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over debutants Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC in a tightly contested Group D clash here on Thursday.

Karbi Anglong struck first through Nigerian forward Joseph Mayowa Olaleye (25th minute), but Bodoland responded swiftly with an equaliser from Gwgwmsar Gayary in the 37th minute.

Colombian striker Robinson (60th) calmly slotted home at the hour mark to secure all three points for the local side at the SAI Stadium.

The early exchanges were cagey, with BDFC having the first clear chance when Robinson found himself one-on-one with Karbi Anglong keeper Wellyster Mendes, only for the play to be flagged offside.

Pedro Astray's free-kick in the 11th minute for BDFC also struck the wall, as both sides struggled to create meaningful openings.

Momentum shifted in the 22nd minute when Karbi Anglong launched a swift counter. Nigerian forward Olaleye was brought down just outside the box, earning a free kick. Joseph Bempah's effort was well-saved by BDFC keeper Birkhang Diamary.

But the pressure told three minutes later when Wellyster's long ball from the Karbi Anglong half caught the BDFC defence off guard. Olaleye latched onto it, beat the last defender, and drilled a powerful low strike into the near post to put KAMSFC ahead in the 25th minute.

Bodoland FC found the equaliser in the 37th minute through winger Gwgwmsar Gayary. A long diagonal ball from midfield found Gayary on the left, who headed into the danger area. A failed clearance by KAMSFC captain Harbamon Timung gave Gayary a second chance, and he made no mistake in firing it past Wellyster Mendes to make it 1-1.

BDFC nearly took the lead in first-half stoppage time when Robinson left a defender on the turf with a clever run but missed the target. Another teasing free-kick from Pedro found Robinson again, but he failed to convert from close range as the half ended on 1-1.

The second half resumed with both teams trying to take control. Haokip (KAMSFC) and Pedro (BDFC) traded tame free kicks in the opening five minutes, both collected comfortably by the respective goalkeepers.

The best opportunity of the second half for Karbi Anglong came in the 56th minute when Sujit Singh broke free, but his shot lacked placement and went straight to Diamary.

Bodoland FC capitalised on the missed chance. In the 60th minute, skipper Hazowary delivered a curling cross from the left, and Robinson made no mistake, tapping in the ball between the keeper's legs to put BDFC 2-1 ahead.

Play was halted briefly around the 75th minute due to a swarm of bees invading the pitch, forcing players and officials to hit the ground for safety. On the resumption of play, KAMSFC built momentum with a promising passing sequence, but Pedro made a vital interception to deny them.

Despite box-to-box action in the final minutes and late pressure from Karbi Anglong, BDFC maintained their composure to see out the game and seal all three points.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball