Ballon d'Or 2024: Hollywood Star Natalie Portman Joins Footballers On The Red Carpet - In Pics

Natalie Portman arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Spanish player Rodri, right, and his partner Laura Iglesias arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
FC Barcelona women team players from left, Marta Torrejon, Caroline Graham Hansen, Aitana Bonmati, Salma Paralluelo, Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Argentine player Lautaro Martinez, right, and his wife Agustina Gandolfo arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Family of late German player Franz Beckenbauer, from left, widow Heidi, children Francesca and Joel, Joel's partner Jessica Martl arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Portuguese player Vitinha, right, and his partner Tatiana Rendeiro Torres arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Swiss player Yann Sommer and his wife Alina Sommer arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Barcelona's Spanish forward Lamine Yamal, center, his father Mounir Nasraoui, his mother Sheila Ebana, right, and his younger brother Keyne arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Spanish player Dani Olmo, right, and his parner Laura Abla Schmitt arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Portuguese coach Filipa Santos Patao arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Argentina player Alejandro Garnacho and his partner Eva Garcia arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Nigerian player Ademola Lookman, left, arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Spanish player Mariona Caldentey arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and his wife Elene Epitashvili arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Former Portuguese player Luis Figo arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
England's player Harry Kane arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Clarence Seedorf, left, arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
French dancer Victoria Dauberville arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Ukrainian player Artem Dovbyk and his wife Yuliia Dovbyk arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.