Ballon d'Or 2024: Hollywood Star Natalie Portman Joins Footballers On The Red Carpet - In Pics

Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmati were crowned as the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or award winners on Monday as the world's best players, as Real Madrid snubbed the star-studded ceremony in Paris in apparent protest. The 28-year-old Rodri won the prestigious award for the first time after helping Manchester City win the Premier League and being a key player in Spain’s European Championship triumph. The 26-year-old Bonmatí retained her award after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish cup and the Champions League. Bonmatí joined Barca teammate Alexia Putellas in winning two titles since the women’s trophy was first awarded in 2018.

68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Natalie Portman
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Natalie Portman arrives for the award ceremony | Photo: AP/Michel Euler

Natalie Portman arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

2/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Rodri and his partner Laura Iglesias
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Spanish player Rodri and his partner Laura Iglesias | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Spanish player Rodri, right, and his partner Laura Iglesias arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

3/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_FC Barcelona women team
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: FC Barcelona women team | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
FC Barcelona women team players from left, Marta Torrejon, Caroline Graham Hansen, Aitana Bonmati, Salma Paralluelo, Alexia Putellas, Patri Guijarro, arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

4/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Lautaro Martinez
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Lautaro Martinez and his wife Agustina Gandolfo | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Argentine player Lautaro Martinez, right, and his wife Agustina Gandolfo arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

5/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_late Franz Beckenbauers family
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Late German player Franz Beckenbauer's family | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Family of late German player Franz Beckenbauer, from left, widow Heidi, children Francesca and Joel, Joel's partner Jessica Martl arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

6/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Vitinha
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Portuguese player Vitinha and his partner Tatiana Rendeiro Torres | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Portuguese player Vitinha, right, and his partner Tatiana Rendeiro Torres arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

7/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Yann Sommer
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Swiss player Yann Sommer and his wife Alina Sommer | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Swiss player Yann Sommer and his wife Alina Sommer arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

8/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Lamine Yamal
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Lamine Yamal, center, his father Mounir Nasraoui, his mother Sheila Ebana, right, and his younger brother Keyne | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Barcelona's Spanish forward Lamine Yamal, center, his father Mounir Nasraoui, his mother Sheila Ebana, right, and his younger brother Keyne arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

9/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Dani Olmo
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Dani Olmo, right, and his parner Laura Abla Schmitt | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Spanish player Dani Olmo, right, and his parner Laura Abla Schmitt arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

10/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Filipa Santos Patao
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Portuguese coach Filipa Santos Patao | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Portuguese coach Filipa Santos Patao arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

11/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Alejandro Garnacho
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Argentina player Alejandro Garnacho and his partner Eva Garcia | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Argentina player Alejandro Garnacho and his partner Eva Garcia arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

12/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Ademola Lookman
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Nigerian player Ademola Lookman | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Nigerian player Ademola Lookman, left, arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

13/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Mariona Caldentey
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Spanish player Mariona Caldentey | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Spanish player Mariona Caldentey arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

14/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Giorgi Mamardashvili
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Giorgi Mamardashvili and his wife Elene Epitashvili | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Georgian goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili and his wife Elene Epitashvili arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

15/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_ Luis Figo
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Former Portuguese player Luis Figo | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Former Portuguese player Luis Figo arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

16/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Harry Kane
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: England's player Harry Kane | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
England's player Harry Kane arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

17/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Clarence Seedorf
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Clarence Seedorf | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Clarence Seedorf, left, arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

18/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Luis de la Fuente
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Spain's coach Luis de la Fuente arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

19/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Victoria Dauberville
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: French dancer Victoria Dauberville | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
French dancer Victoria Dauberville arrives for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

20/20
68th Ballon dOr (Golden Ball) award red carpet in Paris_Artem Dovbyk
2024 Ballon d' Or Awards: Ukrainian player Artem Dovbyk and his wife Yuliia Dovbyk | Photo: AP/Michel Euler
Ukrainian player Artem Dovbyk and his wife Yuliia Dovbyk arrive for the 68th Ballon d'Or (Golden Ball) award ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

