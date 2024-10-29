Football

Ballon d'Or 2024: Hollywood Star Natalie Portman Joins Footballers On The Red Carpet - In Pics

Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmati were crowned as the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or award winners on Monday as the world's best players, as Real Madrid snubbed the star-studded ceremony in Paris in apparent protest. The 28-year-old Rodri won the prestigious award for the first time after helping Manchester City win the Premier League and being a key player in Spain’s European Championship triumph. The 26-year-old Bonmatí retained her award after helping Barcelona win the Spanish league, the Spanish cup and the Champions League. Bonmatí joined Barca teammate Alexia Putellas in winning two titles since the women’s trophy was first awarded in 2018.