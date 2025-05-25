Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona, La Liga Highlights: Champs Barca Wrap Up Season With 3-0 Win As Lions Captain De Marcos Takes Final Bow

Athletic Bilbao's Oscar de Marcos is tossed into the air by teammates after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Barcelona at the San Mames stadium in Bilbao, Spain, Sunday, May 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)

Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona Highlights: Barcelona secured a commanding 3-0 victory over Athletic Club at San Mames to cap off their dominant La Liga season. Robert Lewandowski’s first-half brace, starting with a clever chip and followed by a headed finish from Raphinha’s corner, set the tone, while Dani Olmo’s late penalty sealed the win. Despite Bilbao’s efforts, including chances from Maroan Sannadi and a crossbar hit, Barcelona maintained control throughout. The match also marked a heartfelt farewell for Athletic captain Oscar de Marcos, who was honored for his 573rd and final appearance. Barcelona finished the season with 88 points, comfortably securing the league title, while Athletic claimed fourth place and Champions League qualification. LIVE UPDATES 25 May 2025, 11:09:37 pm IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: Welcome Hello, we are back with another live blog and it's football time! Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona kicks off at 12:30 AM IST. Stay tuned for live updates. 25 May 2025, 11:30:55 pm IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: Streaming Info The Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona, Spanish La Liga 2024-25 match will be live-streamed online on the FanCode website and app in India. 25 May 2025, 11:32:48 pm IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: Starting XIs 🔴⚪️ 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗫𝗜 🆚 @FCBarcelona



Our final line-up of the season.#AthleticBarça #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/5fklS4AkPN — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) May 25, 2025 🚨 BARÇA XI 🚨#AthleticBarça pic.twitter.com/cwIuFmaJKD — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) May 25, 2025 25 May 2025, 11:53:04 pm IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: De Marcos' Last Dance At The Cathedral 💭 If only we could turn back time.



📌 First goal 🆚 @FCBarcelona 🗓️ 16/08/2009

📌 Last goal 🆚 @osasuna_en 🗓️ 16/01/2025



🥹 Today is the last dance.#MilaEskerDeMarcos #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/5mO4uf7FDI — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) May 25, 2025 26 May 2025, 12:35:56 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: Kick Off The referee blows the whistle and we are underway, with Athletic Bilbao kicking things off. Oscar de Marcos wastes no time getting involved, swinging in a lovely cross into the penalty area, but a sharp piece of defending from the opposition sees the danger cleared with a brilliant intervention. 26 May 2025, 12:45:29 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: Goal? Nope In the 5th minute, Maroan Sannadi finds the back of the net for Athletic Bilbao, but the celebrations are cut short as the flag goes up, it's ruled out for offside. Just a few minutes later, Nico Williams takes aim from the edge of the box, and his strike looks threatening but rises just over the bar at the last moment. 26 May 2025, 12:56:17 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: 14' GOALLL - ATH 0-1 BAR Fermin Lopez threads a clever pass into the box for Robert Lewandowski, who quickly spots Unai Simon off his line. With trademark composure, Lewandowski pulls off a cheeky lob over the keeper and into the net. A brilliant finish to put the visitors ahead. Barcelona take the lead, 1-0! 26 May 2025, 12:57:18 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: 17' GOALLL - ATH 0-2 BAR Barcelona double their lead, 2-0! A well-delivered corner swings into the box, and Robert Lewandowski rises above everyone to meet it. His header is perfectly placed into the left side of the net, leaving the keeper with no chance. Clinical from the striker once again. 26 May 2025, 01:07:01 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: 27' ATH 0-2 BAR Raphinha opts for a short corner rather than sending it straight into the box. He links up with Pedri, who delicately dinks a cross into the area, looking to pick out a teammate. However, the Lions' defence stays alert and clears the danger. Barcelona win another corner. 26 May 2025, 01:14:30 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: 38' ATH 0-2 BAR Fermin Lopez curls in a superb corner, aiming for the heart of the box, but the Lions' defence read it well and clear the danger. Moments later, Pedri whips in another cross, but the backline stays solid and snuffs out the threat once more. 26 May 2025, 01:19:32 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: 45' ATH 0-2 BAR Maroan Sannadi bursts forward with intent, trying to carve out something for the Lions just before the break. The crowd rises with anticipation, but his touch is a bit too heavy, and the ball rolls away, allowing Barcelona to recover. Just then, the fourth official raises the board, two minutes of added time to close out the half. The tension at San Mames remains high. 26 May 2025, 01:23:20 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: ATH 0-2 BAR - Half Time Half-time at San Mames sees Barcelona leading Athletic Bilbao 2-0 thanks to a brilliant brace from Robert Lewandowski. The veteran striker opened the scoring with a cheeky lob over the keeper after a perfect pass from Fermin Lopez, marking his 26th goal of the season. Moments later, Lewandowski nodded in a Raphinha corner, extending the lead. Despite some promising moments from the Lions, Barcelona’s defense stayed solid, leaving the hosts with a tough task in the second half. 26 May 2025, 01:37:21 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: Second Half Underway The second half gets underway with no changes from either side, the same 22 players who started are back on the pitch. 26 May 2025, 01:42:27 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: 49' ATH 0-2 BAR At the 49th minute, Maroan Sannadi makes a well-timed run but just a moment too early, with the linesman quickly raising the flag for offside. A minute later, Barcelona maintain possession, showcasing their trademark tiki-taka passing as they patiently build their attack. 26 May 2025, 01:47:17 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: 54' ATH 0-2 BAR At the 50th minute, Barcelona dominate possession, effortlessly weaving their way through the midfield with slick tiki-taka passing that keeps the crowd mesmerized. Four minutes later, Lamine Yamal pounces on a rebound inside the box and unleashes a powerful shot, but it skims just wide of the right post. A costly miss as the Blaugrana look to extend their lead. 26 May 2025, 01:58:09 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: 64' ATH 0-2 BAR At the 64th minute, Barcelona prepare a double change. Dani Olmo is set to come on as Raphinha makes his way off the pitch. Moments later, Ronald Araujo signals he can't continue due to an injury, prompting Andreas Christensen to enter the fray in his place. 26 May 2025, 02:14:43 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: 82' ATH 0-2 BAR In the 82nd minute, Fermin Lopez swings a teasing cross into the box for Barcelona. It’s a decent idea and well executed, but none of his teammates are in position to connect, and the opportunity fizzles out. 26 May 2025, 02:18:17 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: ATH 0-2 BAR Alex Berenguer curls in a corner from the right, looking to create a late chance for Athletic Bilbao, but Inaki Pena is alert at his near post and punches it away with authority, keeping Barcelona in control. 26 May 2025, 02:24:12 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: De Marcos Bids Emotional Farewell At San Mames Oscar de Marcos made his final bow at San Mamés as he passed on the captain’s armband and left the pitch to a rousing standing ovation. Replaced by Inigo Lekue, the 36-year-old received a hero’s farewell from the home crowd, bringing the curtain down on a legendary 16-season career with Athletic Club. With 573 appearances, De Marcos retires as the club’s most-capped outfield player, second only to goalkeeper Jose Angel Iribar. ❤️‍🔥 𝑫𝑬 𝑴𝑨𝑹𝑪𝑶𝑺



🦁 "Athletic is more than football, it's family."



We love you, Oscar. #MilaEskerDeMarcos #AthleticClub 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/R03xw983Y6 — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) May 25, 2025 26 May 2025, 02:26:34 am IST Athletic Bilbao Vs Barcelona LIVE Score, La Liga Matchday 38: 90+4' GOALL ATH 0-3 BAR In the dying moments, Dani Olmo steps up and calmly converts the penalty, sending the ball into the bottom right corner despite Unai Simon’s best effort to save it. With that goal, the score moves to 0-3. Shortly after, the referee blows the final whistle, ending the match with no further action. 26 May 2025, 02:39:32 am IST Full Time - Athletic Bilbao 0-3 Barcelona LaLiga champions Barcelona closed the La Liga season with a 3-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames. Robert Lewandowski’s first-half brace, including a clever chip and a close-range finish, put the visitors in control after Bilbao’s early goal was ruled out for offside. Despite a stronger second half, Bilbao couldn’t find the net, while Lewandowski was denied a hat-trick by a last-ditch tackle. The match also featured a touching farewell for Athletic captain Oscar de Marcos, who left the pitch to a standing ovation after 16 seasons and 573 appearances, the most by any outfield player for the club. De Marcos received a standing ovation from the San Mames crowd as he was substituted in the 89th minute, passing the captain's armband to future captain Inaki Williams. Barcelona sealed the win with a late Dani Olmo penalty, underlining their dominant La Liga campaign and Lewandowski’s league MVP status. Bilbao fought hard but couldn’t overcome their first-half struggles. 26 May 2025, 03:21:17 am IST La Liga Wraps, Club World Cup Next The 2024–25 La Liga season has officially concluded with champions Barça finishing four points clear of Real Madrid. Atlético took third, while Athletic and Villarreal sealed Champions League spots. Real Betis and Celta Vigo head to the Europa League, and Rayo Vallecano claimed a Conference League berth. Looking ahead, the revamped FIFA Club World Cup 2025 will take place in the United States from 14 June to 13 July, featuring 32 top clubs competing for global supremacy. 26 May 2025, 03:22:38 am IST That's A Wrap That's a wrap. Catch you next time with another live blog, until then, goodbye and take care.