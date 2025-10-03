Roma 0-1 Lille, Europa League: Berke Ozer Saves Three Penalties In Ligue 1 Side's Win

Roma's defeat means they have lost their first home match of a UEFA Cup/Europa League campaign (excluding play-offs) for only the second time in their history, after the 1-2 defeat against Nuremberg in 1988-89

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Lille celebrate their win against Roma
Lille celebrate their win against Roma
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hakon Haraldsson put Lille ahead in sixth minute

  • Turkish goalkeeper Berke Ozer's first two saves ruled out for encroachment

  • Denies Matias Soule for third attempt to help beat Roma

Berke Ozer was the hero for Lille as the Ligue 1 side battled their way to a 1-0 win against Roma in the Europa League.

The Turkish goalkeeper kept out three penalty attempts, having seen his first two saves ruled out for encroachment, as the French club held on after Hakon Haraldsson's sixth-minute goal.

Kostas Tsimikas' mistake proved costly when he was dispossessed by Thomas Meunier, with Haraldsson making Roma pay as he lashed home.

Roma, who produced 2.2 expected goals from 20 shots to Lille’s 1.43, then had the opportunity to equalise from the penalty spot with just over 10 minutes to go after a handball from Aissa Mandi.

Artem Dovbyk was frustrated twice, but on both occasions, encroachment had occurred. Matias Soule stepped up to take the third attempt, but Lille's shot-stopper was again on top form, and had this time stayed on his line.

Fellow French team Nice could not match Lille’s victory as they fell to a 2-1 defeat away to Fenerbahce.

Kerem Akturkoglu was the star of the show as his two goals inside the opening 25 minutes secured all three points for Domenico Tedesco’s side, despite a converted penalty from Kevin Carlos for the visitors before half-time.

Related Content
Related Content

Fenerbahce, who lost their Europa League opener against Dinamo Zagreb, were not troubled in the second half, allowing just 0.05 xG from two shots.

Real Betis, meanwhile, built on their 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest with a 2-0 win over Ludogorets.

A first-half strike from Giovani Lo Celso and an own goal from Son after the break made the difference during a difficult away trip to Bulgaria.

Data Debrief: Lo Celso produces on the European stage again

Roma's defeat means they have lost their first home match of a UEFA Cup/Europa League campaign (excluding play-offs) for only the second time in their history, after the 1-2 defeat against Nuremberg in 1988-89.

Lo Celso, meanwhile, continues to step up in Isco's absence for Betis this season.

Since Lo Celso’s arrival in Europe in the 2018-19 season, Angel Di Maria (16) is the only Argentinian midfielder to score more often in European competition than the former Tottenham man (11).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  2. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Match Report, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: BAN-W Humble PAK-W With Crushing 7 Wicket Win

  3. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

  4. Zimbabwe Vs Kenya, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final: ZIM Beat KEN By Seven Wickets, Book WC Ticket

  5. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India, Irani Cup: Visitors Stumble To 142/5 On Day 2, Trail By 200 Runs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Walking with Gandhi: Feminist Footsteps In A Conflicted World

  2. PM Modi Pays Tribute To Gandhi and Shastri On Birth Anniversaries

  3. Beggary Laws Criminalise Poverty, Trapping Homeless With Mental Illness In Cycles Of Neglect

  4. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  5. Spiti Becomes India’s First Cold Desert Reserve Under UNESCO

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Idli Kadai Box Office Collection Day 1: Dhanush Starrer Off To A Decent Start

  4. Kantara Chapter 1 X Review: Rishab Shetty Hailed For His Acting And Direction; Netizens Call It 'Visually Breathtaking'

  5. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

  2. Jane Goodall, A Primatologist Who Changed How We See Ourselves, Dies At 91

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Aid Flotilla Bound For Gaza Intercepted By Israeli Military, Greta Thunberg Among Activists

  5. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick