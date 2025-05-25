Arsenal's Kim Little, centre, holds the trophy as she celebrates with her teammates after winning the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.
Arsenal players celebrate with their trophy after winning the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Arsenal goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger rises the winner's trophy after winning the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati applauds to supporters after Arsenal won the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati, bottom, is comforted by Barcelona President Joan Laporta during the podium ceremony after Arsenal won the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
From left, Arsenal's Kim Little, Leah Williamson, Steph Catley and Lia Walti pose with the winner trophy after their team won the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Barcelona's Ona Batlle leaves the pitch at the end of the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati walks past the winner trophy during the podium ceremony after Arsenal won the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas gestures during the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon.
Barcelona's Salma Paralluelo, centre, is tackled by Arsenal's Beth Mead during the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.
Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius, bottom, scores her side's opening goal during the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.
Barcelona's Irene Paredes, left, views for the ball with Arsenal's Stina Blackstenius during the women's Champions League final soccer match between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at the Jose Alvalade Stadium in Lisbon.