Arsenal 1-0 Barcelona, Women's Champions League Final: Gunners Stun Blaugrana, Seal Second Title

Cata Coll used everything she had. The Barcelona goalkeeper leapt to tip an on-target goal over the bar. She stabbed a foot out at the last second to deflect another net-bound strike. While her teammates floundered against Arsenal, Coll did all she could to keep Barcelona’s hopes alive of a third successive Women’s Champions League title. Everything she had wasn’t enough, though. Coll could do nothing to stop an unmarked Stina Blackstenius from firing home a low shot from inside the box and giving Arsenal the most desired trophy in European women’s club football with a 1-0 win in Lisbon on Saturday (May 25, 2025). And, like that, Barcelona’s quest to three-peat and claim a fourth title in five years was dashed.