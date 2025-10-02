Football

Arsenal 2-1 Olympiakos, UEFA Champions League: Late Saka Goal Sinks Greeks In London

Arsenal registered yet another victory and and another clean sheet as they recorded a 2-0 victory over Olympiakos was its sixth shutout in nine games this season. Goals from Gabriel Martinelli in the first half and Bukayo Saka in stoppage time maintained Arsenal’s 100% start in the competition. Another team with a perfect record so far is Qarabag after its 2-0 win over Copenhagen. Abdellah Zoubir and Emmanuel Addai were on target for the Azerbaijani team.