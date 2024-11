Football

FIFA WC 2026 Qualifiers: Argentina Beat Peru 1-0 Thanks To Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martínez’s goal gave Argentina a 1-0 win over Peru on Tuesday in a South American World Cup qualifying match in Buenos Aires. The victory nearly secures Lionel Messi’s team a spot in the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. Messi crossed the ball in the penalty area in the 55th minute to give Martínez one of the few clear opportunities of the match. Argentina leads South American qualifying with 25 points from 12 matches. The loss left Peru in the 10th and last position in the round-robin competition with seven points.