Football

Argentina 4-0 Nigeria, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: ARG Dominate NGA To Reach Quarterfinals

Argentina entered the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 with a facile 4-0 win over Nigeria at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago, Chile, on October 8. Alejo Sarco opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, followed by a brace from Maher Carrizo and a strike from Mateo Silvetti. With this win, Argentina set up a high-stakes clash against Mexico in the quarter-finals. The Albiceleste are chasing their seventh U-20 World Cup title, having previously won six times between 1979 and 2007.