Football

Argentina 4-0 Nigeria, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: ARG Dominate NGA To Reach Quarterfinals

Argentina entered the quarter-finals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 with a facile 4-0 win over Nigeria at Estadio Nacional Julio Martinez Pradanos in Santiago, Chile, on October 8. Alejo Sarco opened the scoring in the 2nd minute, followed by a brace from Maher Carrizo and a strike from Mateo Silvetti. With this win, Argentina set up a high-stakes clash against Mexico in the quarter-finals. The Albiceleste are chasing their seventh U-20 World Cup title, having previously won six times between 1979 and 2007.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Argentina vs Nigeria match photos: Valentino Acuna
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Argentina vs Nigeria | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

Argentina's Valentino Acuna (8) and Nigeria's Charles Agada battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

2/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Argentina vs Nigeria match photos: Mateo Silvetti
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Argentina vs Nigeria | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

Argentina's Mateo Silvetti celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal against Nigeria during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

3/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Argentina vs Nigeria match photos: Maher Carrizo
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Argentina vs Nigeria | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

Argentina's Maher Carrizo celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Nigeria during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

4/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Argentina vs Nigeria match photos: Orseer Achihi
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Argentina vs Nigeria | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Nigeria's Orseer Achihi (11) and Argentina's Dylan Gorosito go for a header during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

5/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Argentina vs Nigeria match photos: Kparobo Arierhi
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Argentina vs Nigeria | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

Nigeria's Kparobo Arierhi (9) and Argentina's Milton Delgado battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

6/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Argentina vs Nigeria match photos: Maher Carrizo
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Argentina vs Nigeria | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Argentina's Maher Carrizo celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Nigeria during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

7/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Argentina vs Nigeria match photos: Alejo Sarco
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Argentina vs Nigeria | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Argentina's Alejo Sarco (9) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Nigeria with teammate Dylan Gorosito during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

8/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Argentina vs Nigeria match photos
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Argentina vs Nigeria | Photo: AP/Matias Delacroix

Fan of Argentina attend a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match between Argentina and Nigeria at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

9/9
FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 Argentina vs Nigeria match photos: Alejo Sarco
FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025: Argentina vs Nigeria | Photo: AP/Esteban Felix

Argentina's Alejo Sarco celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Nigeria during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.

