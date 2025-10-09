Argentina 4-0 Nigeria, FIFA U20 World Cup 2025: ARG Dominate NGA To Reach Quarterfinals

Argentina's Valentino Acuna (8) and Nigeria's Charles Agada battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Argentina's Mateo Silvetti celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal against Nigeria during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Argentina's Maher Carrizo celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Nigeria during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Nigeria's Orseer Achihi (11) and Argentina's Dylan Gorosito go for a header during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Nigeria's Kparobo Arierhi (9) and Argentina's Milton Delgado battle for the ball during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Argentina's Maher Carrizo celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Nigeria during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Argentina's Alejo Sarco (9) celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Nigeria with teammate Dylan Gorosito during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Fan of Argentina attend a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match between Argentina and Nigeria at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.
Argentina's Alejo Sarco celebrates scoring his side's first goal against Nigeria during a FIFA U-20 World Cup round of sixteen soccer match at National Stadium in Santiago, Chile.