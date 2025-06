Football

Argentina 1-1 Colombia, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Almada Salvages Draw For 10-Men Albiceleste

Argentina had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Colombia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers on Tuesday, 11 June, as Thiago Almada scored a late goal to salvage a point for La Albiceleste. Colombia went ahead in the 24th minute through Luis Diaz. The hosts pushed hard for an equaliser, but went down to 10 men in the 70th minute when Enzo Fernandez was shown a red card for kicking Kevin Castano in the forehead. However, Thiago Almada came to the rescue in the 81st minute, beating three defenders to find the bottom corner and save manager Lionel Scaloni’s blushes.