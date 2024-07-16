Football

ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics

Argentina defeated Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final 1-0, thanks to Lautaro Marinez’s 112th minute winner in Extra Time. Thousands of Argentina fans flooded the streets to celebrate their 16th title with one of their biggest-ever stars bidding farewell to international football. During the game, Messi was subbed off in the 66th minute with injury and was seen emotional on the sidelines.

Argentina Copa America Soccer Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

Fans of Argentina celebrate at the Obelisk after their team defeated Colombia at the Copa America final soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

1/6
Copa America Soccer Argentina
Copa America Soccer Argentina Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

A fan of Argentina dressed as Spiderman celebrates at the Obelisk after his team defeated Colombia at the Copa America final soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

2/6
Copa America Argentina
Copa America Argentina Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

Fans of Argentina celebrate at the Obelisk after their team defeated Colombia at the Copa America final soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

3/6
Copa America 2024 Argentina
Copa America 2024 Argentina Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

Fans of Argentina celebrate at the Obelisk after their team defeated Colombia at the Copa America final soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

4/6
Copa America Argentina Fans
Copa America Argentina Fans Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

Fans of Argentina celebrate at the Obelisk after their team defeated Colombia at the Copa America final soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

5/6
2024 Copa America Argentina Fans
2024 Copa America Argentina Fans Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

Fans of Argentina celebrate at the Obelisk after their team defeated Colombia at the Copa America final soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

6/6
2024 Copa America
2024 Copa America Photo: AP/Rodrigo Abd

Argentina fans gather on the street after their team defeated Colombia at the Copa America final soccer match in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

