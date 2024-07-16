Football

ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics

Argentina defeated Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final 1-0, thanks to Lautaro Marinez’s 112th minute winner in Extra Time. Thousands of Argentina fans flooded the streets to celebrate their 16th title with one of their biggest-ever stars bidding farewell to international football. During the game, Messi was subbed off in the 66th minute with injury and was seen emotional on the sidelines.