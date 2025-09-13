Former Manchester United Forward Anthony Martial Joins Liga MX Side Monterrey

Monterrey have announced the signing of Anthony Martial from AEK Athens.
The former Manchester United striker has signed a two-year deal with the club, with an option for a further year, after just one campaign in Athens.
After making his professional debut at 17 with Lyon and showing great promise at Monaco, Martial spent the majority of his career with United.
He made 209 appearances in the Premier League, scoring 63 goals and registering 28 assists, while also winning two FA Cups, two EFL Cups and one Europa League with the Red Devils.
The 29-year-old, who won the Golden Boy award in 2015, scored nine goals in 24 appearances for AEK last season.
Martial becomes the first French player to represent Monterrey, and will play alongside former Sevilla team-mate Lucas Ocampos at the club.