Al-Riyadh Vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online

Get all the live streaming, head-to-head, and schedule information for the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match between Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo and team Nassr at Saudi Pro League 2024-25. Photo: X | Al Nassr
Al-Nassr will take on city rivals Al-Riyadh in a crucial Saudi Pro League 2024-25 clash on Friday, November 8 at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium, as they aim to keep their title hopes alive and secure a solid position. (More Football News)

The Cristiano Ronaldo-led side will be eager to maintain their winning momentum heading into this fixture. Currently sitting third in the Saudi Pro League standings, they will be aiming for nothing less than a victory to close the gap with the league leaders.

On the other hand, Al-Riyadh, have impressed this season. After finishing in the bottom half of the table last year, they are currently in sixth place. They have won four matches so far, showcasing a much stronger performance.

Al-Riyadh Vs Al-Nassr: Head-To-Head

Total Matches Played – 3

Al-Riyadh Won – 0

Al-Nassr Won – 2

Draws – 1

Al-Riyadh Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25: Live Streaming

When to watch Al-Riyadh Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?

The Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match will be played on Friday, November 8 at 10:30pm IST.

Where to watch Al-Riyadh Vs Al-Nassr, Saudi Pro League 2024-25 match?

The Al-Riyadh vs Al-Nassr match in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Indian fans can catch the live stream of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

