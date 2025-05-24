AC Milan Vs Monza Highlights, Serie A: MIL 2-0 MON; Rossoneri End Season With Win, Amid Ultras' Protest

Second-half goals from Matteo Gabbia (64th minute) and Joao Felix (74th) powered AC Milan to a 2-0 win over Monza in their season-ending clash of Italian Serie A 2024-25, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on Saturday (May 24). The game witnessed a lot of theatrics, with the Rossoneri's ultras raising 'Go Home' slogans and then staging a walk-out after 15 minutes to, in their words, leave the players and directors "alone with their shame", after a dismal finish to the season. Catch the highlights from the matchday 38 clash, as it happened.
LIVE UPDATES

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Hello!

Greetings and a warm welcome to all. The matchday 38 Italian league game between AC Milan and Monza is coming up, and we will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the clash..

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Start Time, Streaming

The game kicks off at 12:15am IST. It will be live streamed on the GXR app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Elsewhere...

Over at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Genoa lead Bologna 3-1 in the earlier Serie A clash of the evening. The Rossoblu trailed 0-3 at half-time and have pulled one back via Riccardo Orsolini in the 64th minute. Head over HERE for live updates from that game.

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Starting XIs

Here is how AC Milan and Monza line up ahead of kick-off at the San Siro:

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Glimpse Of Ultras' Protest

As mentioned before, AC Milan's ultras have planned a walk out, 15 minutes into the game, to protest the club's below-par performance this season. Below is a sneak peek into what it would look like:

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: More Visuals Of Protest

The protest is intensifying outside the San Siro. It remains to be seen how the club manages it all during the game, but outside, it's all heating up. Here are a couple of photos:

Photo: Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Kick-Off

Play gets underway at the San Siro, even as boos ring out all over instead of the customary cheers that would have greeted the home team. AC Milan attacking from right to left and Monza from left to right.

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: MIL 0-0 MON

The message is quite unequivocal from the disappointed fans, who have shaped a 'Go Home' formation in the stands. Meanwhile, there are chants in Italian exhorting the spectators to get up and leave, as we are past the 15-minute mark and the ultras have planned a walk out, right about now.

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: 'Paolo Ale!'

Among the various chants currently on, there is one that goes by "Paolo ale, Paoli Maldini", which is in support of the club legend. Maldini was sacked in 2023, and many fans believe that is a huge cause of their downfall.

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Ultras Walk Out

The ultras' call for leaving the stadium has been with a considerable response, with several sections of the San Siro stands appearing to be emptied, as per visuals coming in online.

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Half-Time Update

While the fans were extremely vocal with their protest, the action on the pitch was rather bland in the first half, which ends goalless. Let's see if AC Milan can turn things around in the second half, which is unlikely to offer them much respite in terms of crowd support.

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: MIL 0-0 MON

The players are back after the mid-game interval. AC Milan now attacking from left to right and Monza from right to left. The hosts create a couple of quick chances early doors, though neither of them bears fruit. The atmosphere remains tetchy at the venue, and with a large number of fans having left, a strange quiet prevails.

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Protests Continue

The ultras may have left the San Siro, but they are keeping the protest going outside the stadium. Chants of "Cardinale devi vendere, vattene, vattene (Cardinale, you must sell. Go away, go away)" are reverberating outside, referring to the Inter Milan owner John Cardinale.

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: MIL 1-0 MON

Matteo Gabbia puts AC Milan in front with a superb header in the 64th minute. The centre-back leaps to connect to Chukwueze's cross and direct it in. The celebrations are expectedly muted, given the home fans' discontent.

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: MIL 2-0 MON

Joao Felix scores! The 24-year-old from Portugal is brought down and bags a free-kick in a dangerous position, then sends it clinically over the Monza wall and in towards the near post. Milan lead 2-0.

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Full-Time Update

The final whistle goes off after two minutes of added time and AC Milan end their Italian top-flight season with a 2-0 win over Monza. The Rossoneri are now thanking the fans who have stayed back, even though aware of the fierce protest and the walk-out orchestrated by the ultras in the first half.

AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: What's Next?

The Serie A 2024-25 season ends late tomorrow night with the final set of matchday 38 clashes. Napoli have already been declared winners, and the remaining games will help ascertain the top six for next season's European qualification.

Up next is the Champions League final on June 1 between Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Milan, which will be followed by the FIFA Club World Club from 15 June to 13 July. The next Italian league season starts on August 23.

