AC Milan Vs Monza Highlights, Serie A: MIL 2-0 MON; Rossoneri End Season With Win, Amid Ultras' Protest

AC Milan fans hold a protest in the square of the Portello area of Milan, Italy near the club's headquarters on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Photo: Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP

Second-half goals from Matteo Gabbia (64th minute) and Joao Felix (74th) powered AC Milan to a 2-0 win over Monza in their season-ending clash of Italian Serie A 2024-25, at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on Saturday (May 24). The game witnessed a lot of theatrics, with the Rossoneri's ultras raising 'Go Home' slogans and then staging a walk-out after 15 minutes to, in their words, leave the players and directors "alone with their shame", after a dismal finish to the season. Catch the highlights from the matchday 38 clash, as it happened.

LIVE UPDATES

24 May 2025, 10:15:09 pm IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Hello! Greetings and a warm welcome to all. The matchday 38 Italian league game between AC Milan and Monza is coming up, and we will bring to you the build-up as well as live updates from the clash..

24 May 2025, 10:46:57 pm IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Start Time, Streaming The game kicks off at 12:15am IST. It will be live streamed on the GXR app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

24 May 2025, 11:07:37 pm IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Elsewhere... Over at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Genoa lead Bologna 3-1 in the earlier Serie A clash of the evening. The Rossoblu trailed 0-3 at half-time and have pulled one back via Riccardo Orsolini in the 64th minute. Head over HERE for live updates from that game.

24 May 2025, 11:55:37 pm IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Glimpse Of Ultras' Protest As mentioned before, AC Milan's ultras have planned a walk out, 15 minutes into the game, to protest the club's below-par performance this season. Below is a sneak peek into what it would look like: 🤯👏 | A 𝐌𝐀𝐒𝐒𝐈𝐕𝐄 protest outside Casa Milan as planned by the Curva Sud Milano. The massive banner reads:



❗️ | SINGER, CARDINALE, FURLANI, SCARONI, IBRA, MONCADA — WHETHER IT'S THE FIRST TEAM OR MILAN FUTURO, WITH YOU IN CHARGE IT'S A GUARANTEED FAILURE.



#⃣ | #MilanMonza pic.twitter.com/OEFIZzqET4 — Milan Xtra (@MilanXtra) May 24, 2025

25 May 2025, 12:17:25 am IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: More Visuals Of Protest The protest is intensifying outside the San Siro. It remains to be seen how the club manages it all during the game, but outside, it's all heating up. Here are a couple of photos: Photo: Stefano Porta/LaPresse via AP

25 May 2025, 12:24:54 am IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Kick-Off Play gets underway at the San Siro, even as boos ring out all over instead of the customary cheers that would have greeted the home team. AC Milan attacking from right to left and Monza from left to right.

25 May 2025, 12:38:25 am IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: MIL 0-0 MON The message is quite unequivocal from the disappointed fans, who have shaped a 'Go Home' formation in the stands. Meanwhile, there are chants in Italian exhorting the spectators to get up and leave, as we are past the 15-minute mark and the ultras have planned a walk out, right about now. Curva Sud prima di #MilanMonza



"GO HOME" @RadioRossonera pic.twitter.com/ENYzTYOUFR — Beatrice Sarti (@_BeatriceSarti) May 24, 2025

25 May 2025, 12:51:54 am IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: 'Paolo Ale!' Among the various chants currently on, there is one that goes by "Paolo ale, Paoli Maldini", which is in support of the club legend. Maldini was sacked in 2023, and many fans believe that is a huge cause of their downfall. Paolo Ale! Paolo Maldini pic.twitter.com/xpvLsFIp0t — Walter Flores (@walli7_) May 24, 2025

25 May 2025, 12:57:13 am IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Ultras Walk Out The ultras' call for leaving the stadium has been with a considerable response, with several sections of the San Siro stands appearing to be emptied, as per visuals coming in online. Unreal scenes.



The San Siro sounds so quiet following the mass walkout.#MilanMonza #SerieA https://t.co/qoRlRaXu6w pic.twitter.com/nDrA2JclDz — Gary Ward (@GaryRWard) May 24, 2025

25 May 2025, 01:09:32 am IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Half-Time Update While the fans were extremely vocal with their protest, the action on the pitch was rather bland in the first half, which ends goalless. Let's see if AC Milan can turn things around in the second half, which is unlikely to offer them much respite in terms of crowd support.

25 May 2025, 01:27:41 am IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: MIL 0-0 MON The players are back after the mid-game interval. AC Milan now attacking from left to right and Monza from right to left. The hosts create a couple of quick chances early doors, though neither of them bears fruit. The atmosphere remains tetchy at the venue, and with a large number of fans having left, a strange quiet prevails.

25 May 2025, 01:42:22 am IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Protests Continue The ultras may have left the San Siro, but they are keeping the protest going outside the stadium. Chants of "Cardinale devi vendere, vattene, vattene (Cardinale, you must sell. Go away, go away)" are reverberating outside, referring to the Inter Milan owner John Cardinale. La protesta continua… fuori San Siro 📢



🎥 Alberto Mangili per https://t.co/jlTDBgF49e#MilanMonza #CurvaSud #milanpress pic.twitter.com/AsjUg81MPV — MilanPress.it (@MilanPress_it) May 24, 2025

25 May 2025, 01:46:59 am IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: MIL 1-0 MON Matteo Gabbia puts AC Milan in front with a superb header in the 64th minute. The centre-back leaps to connect to Chukwueze's cross and direct it in. The celebrations are expectedly muted, given the home fans' discontent.

25 May 2025, 01:57:18 am IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: MIL 2-0 MON Joao Felix scores! The 24-year-old from Portugal is brought down and bags a free-kick in a dangerous position, then sends it clinically over the Monza wall and in towards the near post. Milan lead 2-0.

25 May 2025, 02:15:48 am IST AC Milan Vs Monza Live Score, Serie A: Full-Time Update The final whistle goes off after two minutes of added time and AC Milan end their Italian top-flight season with a 2-0 win over Monza. The Rossoneri are now thanking the fans who have stayed back, even though aware of the fierce protest and the walk-out orchestrated by the ultras in the first half.