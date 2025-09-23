AC Milan Vs Lecce Live Streaming, Coppa Italia 2025-26: When, Where To Watch 2nd Round Match On TV And Online

Milan and Lecce clash in the second round
Lecce have already lost to Milan in the Serie A this season
Live streaming and telecast details
AC Milan will take on Lecce in the second round clash of the ongoing Coppa Italia 2025-26 tournament. The clash will take place at the iconic San Siro stadium. The Rossoneri have turned their season around after a disappointing start to their Serie A campaign.
Massimiliano Allegri’s AC Milan are currently third in the points table winning three games and losing one.
As for Lecce, the Giallorossi are in poor form and have already lost to their Coppa Italia opponent in this season.
Kick-off:
Location: Milan, Italy
Stadium: San Siro Stadium
Date: Wednesday, September 24
Kick-off Time: 12:30 a.m. IST (Tuesday, Sept 23)
AC Milan vs Lecce: Head-to-head
Total matches: 31
AC Milan won: 17
Lecce won: 2
Draws: 12
AC Milan vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2nd Round Match: Live Streaming Info
When to watch AC Milan vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 2nd round match?
The AC Milan vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 2nd round match will be played on Wednesday, 24 September at 12:30am IST.
Where to watch AC Milan vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 2nd round match?
The AC Milan vs Lecce, Coppa Italia 2025-26 2nd round match won't be available for telecast nor live streaming in India.