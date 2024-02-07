The Indian women's hockey team have had a dismal start to their Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 campaign, losing their first two games to China and Netherlands respectively and struggling with penalty corner conversion. However, their male counterparts are unlikely to face a similar issue, when they take the field for the start of their own FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Bhubaneswar. (More Hockey News)
That is because the men's team has a strong drag-flick arsenal, helmed by captain Harmanpreet Singh. There have been areas of concern and improvement in open play and PC conversion too, but by and large, short corners remain the go-to goal-scoring option for the men's team.
They would be gunning for the title, which will seal direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup. The team arrived in the city on Monday, February 5 and will kick off their campaign against Max Caldas’ Spain on February 10.
The Indian men's hockey team had narrowly missed out on a podium finish in the previous FIH Pro League season, finishing fourth behind the Netherlands, Great Britain and Belgium. They will be eyeing redemption, this time around.
On the team's preparations, Harmanpreet said: "We have just come back from a successful tour in South Africa where we played against France, South Africa, and the Netherlands to begin the Pro League in the best shape possible. A few young players have been included in the squad this time and this will be a great opportunity for them to familiarise themselves with the play style of some of the best teams in the world.”
He added: “We are taking the Pro League very seriously as winning it would not only mean direct qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 but these games will also be crucial in the build-up to the Paris 2024 Olympics.”
The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 will be played at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar from 10th February to 16th February, before moving to the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, where the league will continue from 19th February to 25th February. Five national teams – Ireland, The Netherlands, India, Spain, and Australia – will participate in the India leg, facing each other once in Bhubaneswar and once in Rourkela.
India's Schedule (Bhubaneswar leg, all timings in IST)
India vs Spain: February 10, 7:30pm
India vs Netherlands: February 11, 7:30pm
India vs Australia: February 15, 7:30pm
India vs Ireland: February 16, 7:30pm
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, Krishan Bahadur Pathak
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Vishnukant Singh
Midfielders: Hardik Singh (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Rabichandra Singh Moirangthem
Forwards: Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Abhishek, Akashdeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal
All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 will be live streamed on Jio Cinema. Furthermore, all India matches will be broadcast on the Sports18 Khel TV channel.