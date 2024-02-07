The Indian women's hockey team have had a dismal start to their Women's FIH Pro League 2023-24 campaign, losing their first two games to China and Netherlands respectively and struggling with penalty corner conversion. However, their male counterparts are unlikely to face a similar issue, when they take the field for the start of their own FIH Pro League 2023-24 season in Bhubaneswar. (More Hockey News)

That is because the men's team has a strong drag-flick arsenal, helmed by captain Harmanpreet Singh. There have been areas of concern and improvement in open play and PC conversion too, but by and large, short corners remain the go-to goal-scoring option for the men's team.