FIFA World Cup 2022: Serbia Players Charged For Alleged Misconduct, Fans For Offensive Chants

Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of Serbia and Switzerland's stormy game at the 2018 World Cup that revived ethnic Balkan rivalries.

Serbia players from the bench seen arguing with Switzerland players during their match on Friday.
Serbia players from the bench seen arguing with Switzerland players during their match on Friday. AP
UPDATED 05 Dec 2022 11:05 pm

FIFA brought disciplinary charges against Serbia on Monday for alleged misconduct by players and fans, including offensive chants at a World Cup match against Switzerland. (More Football News)

Tensions flared in the stands and on the field in a rematch of their stormy game at the 2018 World Cup that revived ethnic Balkan rivalries.

Switzerland was captained by Granit Xhaka in Friday's match, and Xherdan Shaqiri scored the opening goal in a 3-2 win that eliminated Serbia. Both Swiss players have ethnic Albanian roots and family ties to Kosovo, which declared independence from Serbia in 2008. Serbia doesn't recognize Kosovo's sovereignty. 

FIFA didn't specify which incidents at Stadium 974 led to charges relating to “misconduct of players and officials,” discrimination and “misconduct of players and officials.”

Anti-Kosovo chants were heard from the section of Serbia fans, who targeted Shaqiri with verbal abuse in the first half.

Several Serbia players in the dugout encroached on the field in the second half when the referee didn't use video review to study a claim for a penalty kick.

FIFA, world soccer's governing body, gave no timetable for the disciplinary case. Any punishments could apply when Serbia next plays competitive games in March in a European Championship qualifying group.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar World Cup 2022 Serbia National Football Team Switzerland National Football Team Granit Xhaka Xherdan Shaqiri Kosovo Aleksandar Mitrovic
