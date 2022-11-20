Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
FIFA World Cup Great Moments: Luis Suárez Bites Giorgio Chiellini

This was the third instance of Luis Suárez biting a football player. Unfortunately, he wasn't penalised and Argentina went on to win the match, thanks to a late goal.

Luis Suarez appears to be in pain as Chiellini complains to the referee.
Luis Suarez appears to be in pain as Chiellini complains to the referee. Twitter
img
Parth Jhaveri
UPDATED 20 Nov 2022 6:43 pm

Another defining moment in the history of the World Cup was Luis Suarez of Uruguay biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini in 2014. Suarez’s antics instantly made him a subject of ‘Jaws’ and ‘Dracula’ memes. 

Sinking his teeth into opponents had become a strange habit for Suarez. Holland’s Otman Bakkal and Serbia’s Branislav Ivanovic had suffered the fate before. In the

79th minute of the game against Italy, Suarez appeared to bite Chiellini's shoulder as the big Italian defender fell on the ground. The game came to a halt. 

Chiellini chased the referee to show him the 'bite marks’, however, the latter did not show any card to the Uruguayan forward. What comes as an even bigger surprise is that ahead of the 2014 World Cup, Suarez ran a PR campaign saying that he wanted to change his bad boy image.

Post the game, Suarez shrugged about the whole episode. “These are just things that happen out on the pitch that you shouldn’t make such a big deal out of,” he said.

Ouch.

