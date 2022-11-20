Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
ecuador
Ecuador
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
iran
Iran
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
netherlands
Netherlands
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
wales
Wales
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
tunisia
Tunisia
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica

Results will be available as the tournament starts.

Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ecquador 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0
USA 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

FIFA World Cup Great Moments: Frank Lampard’s ‘Ghost Goal’ Against Germany

Frank Lampard and England players watched in dismay as their goal was disallowed in the 2010 FIFA World Cup match against Germany.

Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer watches the ball go over the line.
Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer watches the ball go over the line. Twitter
img
Sridhar Krishnan
UPDATED 20 Nov 2022 6:42 pm

Frank Lampard’s ‘ghost goal’ against Germany in the 2010 FIFA World Cup was probably the incident that inspired the goal-line technology that we have today.

Trailing 1-2 with 37 minutes into the match, England midfielder Lampard found Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer off his line and went for a long ranger, which hit the underside of the crossbar. The English players, including Lampard, unsuccessfully pleaded their case with referee Jorge Larrionda.

The tonality of the commentators, which was until now unruffled, found a few high bars, with Guy Mowbray heard saying, “It’s surely crossed the line! Jorge Larrionda has made a huge call.”

It was!

The replays showed the ball going over the line by two or three feet.

The decision was met by jeers from the crowd.

To add salt to the wound, Germany scored two more goals, with the English players still reeling from the disallowed goal.

Sepp Blatter, the Fifa president at the time, was forced to apologise to England for the referee’s error.

The use of goal-line technology was a huge debate in the years that followed. By 2012, the need for it was realised and the technology took centre stage in the subsequent Club World Cup.

The 2013-14 Premier League season saw VAR being used for the first time and it became an integral part of the 2014 World Cup, too.

Years later, reminiscing about the goal being not awarded to England and the implementation of VAR, Lampard said, “It changed the game for the better”.

Tags
Sports Fifa Football FIFA World Cup 2022 Frank Lampard Manuel Neuer England National Football Team Germany National Football Team Jorge Larrionda Great Moments 2010 FIFA World Cup
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: FIFA Reveals Its Revenues...

...

VP Dhankhar To Attend FIFA World Cup Opening In...

...

City Of Kolkata Gears Up For The Biggest Football...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Why The West Must Stop...

FIFA World Cup 2022: All Eyes On Host Team Amid Reports Over Qatari Regime

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Qatar Vs Ecuador Group Stage Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: Italian Referee Daniele Orsato To Officiate Qatar Vs Ecuador

Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: German Football Federation President Bernd Neuendorf Criticizes FIFA On Human Rights

Sports

Manchester United To Take 'Appropriate Steps' After Cristiano Ronaldo's Piers Morgan Interview

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sale Of Beer With Alcohol Banned At Stadiums

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina's Nicolas Gonzalez And Joaquin Correa Out After Suffering Injuries

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's All You Need To Know About The Mega Tournament In Qatar

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Senegal Talisman Sadio Mane Ruled Out Of The World Cup

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022 Warm-up Games: Ansu Fati Scores As Spain Win 3-1 Against Jordan

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Players To Get Protection From Social Media Abuse

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi Scores As Argentina Thrash UAE 5-0 in Warm-up Tie

Sports

More FIFA World Cup News