FIFA World Cup 2022: All Eyes On Host Team Amid Reports Over Qatari Regime

Saturday, Nov 19, 2022
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
20 Nov | 21:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
ecuador
Ecuador
21 Nov | 18:30 pm
england
England
iran
Iran
21 Nov | 21:30 pm
senegal
Senegal
netherlands
Netherlands
22 Nov | 00:30 am
usa
USA
wales
Wales
22 Nov | 15:30 pm
argentina
Argentina
saudi arabia
Saudi Arabia
22 Nov | 18:30 pm
denmark
Denmark
tunisia
Tunisia
22 Nov | 21:30 pm
mexico
Mexico
poland
Poland
23 Nov | 00:30 am
france
France
australia
Australia
23 Nov | 15:30 pm
morocco
Morocco
croatia
Croatia
23 Nov | 18:30 pm
germany
Germany
japan
Japan
23 Nov | 21:30 pm
spain
Spain
costa rica
Costa Rica
24 Nov | 00:30 am
belgium
Belgium
canada
Canada
24 Nov | 15:30 pm
switzerland
Switzerland
cameroon
Cameroon
24 Nov | 18:30 pm
uruguay
Uruguay
south korea
South Korea
24 Nov | 21:30 pm
portugal
Portugal
ghana
Ghana
25 Nov | 00:30 am
brazil
Brazil
serbia
Serbia
25 Nov | 15:30 pm
wales
Wales
iran
Iran
25 Nov | 18:30 pm
qatar
Qatar
senegal
Senegal
25 Nov | 21:30 pm
netherlands
Netherlands
ecuador
Ecuador
26 Nov | 00:30 am
england
England
usa
USA
26 Nov | 15:30 pm
tunisia
Tunisia
australia
Australia

Results will be available as the tournament starts.

Full Table
POINTS TABLE
GROUPS >>
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Qatar 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ecquador 0 0 0 0 0 0
Senegal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
England 0 0 0 0 0 0
Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0
USA 0 0 0 0 0 0
Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Argentina 0 0 0 0 0 0
Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mexico 0 0 0 0 0 0
Poland 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
France 0 0 0 0 0 0
Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Denmark 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tunisia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Spain 0 0 0 0 0 0
Costa Rica 0 0 0 0 0 0
Germnay 0 0 0 0 0 0
Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Belgium 0 0 0 0 0 0
Canada 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morocco 0 0 0 0 0 0
Croatia 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Brazil 0 0 0 0 0 0
Serbia 0 0 0 0 0 0
Switzerland 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cameroon 0 0 0 0 0 0
TEAMS MP W D L GD PT
Portugal 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ghana 0 0 0 0 0 0
Uruguay 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0

FIFA World Cup 2022: All Eyes On Host Team Amid Reports Over Qatari Regime

Qatar will make its World Cup debut not only as the host but also as a competing nation in football's grandest festival. Senegal and Netherlands are the other teams in Group A.

FIFA World Cup advertisements are on full display in Doha.
FIFA World Cup advertisements are on full display in Doha. AP
img
AP
UPDATED 19 Nov 2022 5:24 pm

Given the level of focus on the Qatari regime, its attitudes toward human rights, immigrant workers, the LGBTQ community — and beer — the World Cup host's soccer team has slipped under the radar. (More Football News)

Qatar opens the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday, but even the buildup to that match has been overshadowed by Friday's announcement that the sale of beer will be banned inside the stadium grounds.

The World Cup is a source of immense national pride for Qatar in its attempt to raise its profile on the global stage and drive toward modernization. But what about the team?

Qatar has never before appeared in a World Cup and faces a major challenge just to emerge from Group A, which also includes Senegal and the Netherlands. South Africa in 2010 is the only host nation to fail to get beyond the group stage, so to avoid sharing that distinction would be success in itself.

Sunday may be Qatar's best hope for a victory against an Ecuador team that is only five places above it at No. 44 in the FIFA rankings.

Qatar's preparation for this tournament has been going on for several years, including involvement in the 2019 Copa America and 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. But it was victory in the 2019 Asian Cup that provided evidence of the country's potential to provide a shock over the next few weeks.

That continental title was masterminded by coach Felix Sanchez, who has been in the position since 2017 and before that was in charge of the under-19 team. The 46-year-old Spaniard learned his trade at Barcelona's famed academy and his impact has been remarkable, with the Asian Cup success his standout moment.

But the World Cup is another level entirely.

"We try to maintain normality," Sanchez told Spanish sports newspaper Marca. 

"We already know that there is that pressure, and we don't have to add to it. We have our routine. We try to isolate ourselves from the noise around us and focus on getting our best performance.

"It's difficult because then you go onto the pitch, you see 60,000 people. It's the first World Cup match and there's so much expectation that it's hard, but that experience will help them."

Ecuador will hope to spoil the party — and has been talked about as a potential surprise package. But the team heads to the World Cup on the back of doubts about whether it would even be allowed to compete after claims it fielded an ineligible player during qualifying.

Chile and Peru argued that defender Byron Castillo was actually Colombian and illegally played in qualifying matches. That claim was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Ecuador kept its place at the World Cup, but will be deducted three points before the start of qualifying for the 2026 competition because of the use of false information on Castillo's birthday and birthplace in its proceedings to grant him a passport.

Castillo was then left out of coach Gustavo Alfaro's 26-man squad for Qatar.

With so much focus away from the field for both teams, Sunday's opener will bring the conversation back to soccer.

Tags
Sports Football Qatar World Cup 2022 FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar National Football Team Ecuador National Football Team Felix Sanchez Byron Castillo Senegal National Football Team Netherlands National Football Team
Advertisement

Great moments

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: All Eyes On Host Team Amid...

...

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: Italian Referee Daniele...

...

FIFA World Cup 2022: German Football Federation...

Live Streaming Of FIFA World Cup 2022: How To Watch Qatar Vs Ecuador Group Stage Live

FIFA World Cup 2022: Italian Referee Daniele Orsato To Officiate Qatar Vs Ecuador

FIFA World Cup 2022: German Football Federation President Bernd Neuendorf Criticizes FIFA On Human Rights

Advertisement

Other top stories

FIFA World Cup 2022: Who Will Prove To Be Dark Horses Of The Tournament?

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Tainted By Blood and Tears of Workers’ Families

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Karim Benzema Eyes Team Glory After Ballon D'Or Triumph

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar Criticised For Attempts To Repair Its Image Through Sports

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Here's All You Need To Know About The Coveted Trophy

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Spain Coach Luis Enrique To Interact With Fans Through Live Streaming

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: How Brazil Plan Their Attack At Qatar Along With Neymar

Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi And Co Come Together For A 'Family Reunion'

Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Accuses Manchester United Of Betraying Him

Sports

More FIFA World Cup News