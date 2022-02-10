Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

FIFA Club World Cup: Romelu Lukaku Sends Chelsea Into Summit Clash, To Meet Palmeiras

Romelu Lukaku’s 32nd minute strike against Al Hilal was enough to hand Chelsea another chance to win the FIFA Club World Cup.

FIFA Club World Cup: Romelu Lukaku Sends Chelsea Into Summit Clash, To Meet Palmeiras
Romelu Lukaku celebrates after scoring Chelsea's winner against Al Hilal in FIFA Club World Cup. AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 1:54 am

Chelsea will get another chance to win the FIFA Club World Cup for the first time after beating Al Hilal 1-0 on Wednesday to set up a meeting with Palmeiras in the final. (More Football News)

Romelu Lukaku’s close-range goal in the 32nd minute settled a match between the European and Asian champions.

A European team has won 13 of the last 14 finals in the intercontinental competition. The last to lose was Chelsea, beaten by Corinthians in 2012.

Related stories

FA Cup 2021-22: West Ham United, Chelsea Come From Behind To Oust Lowly Opponents

Frank Lampard: Everton Appoint Former Chelsea Manager As New Boss

Chelsea Vs Tottenham Hotspur, Premier League 2021-22: Hakim Ziyech, Thiago Silva Star For Blues

Another Brazilian team in Palmeiras, the South American champion, awaits on Saturday and Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel should be in Abu Dhabi for that.

Tuchel missed the game against Al Hilal because he is isolating after contracting the coronavirus, and is hoping to be able to travel out for the final.

Lukaku’s goal was his first in six appearances and came after Al Hilal defender Yasser Al-Shahrani failed to clear a cross by Kai Havertz. The Belgium striker crashed home a finish from the edge of the six-yard box.

Tags

Sports FIFA Club World Cup Chelsea Al Hilal Chealse Vs Al Hilal Romelu Lukaku Palmeiras Football Club World Cup Thomas Tuchel
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22: India Ride On Young Jugraj Singh’s Hat-Trick To Thrash South Africa 10-2

FIH Pro League Hockey 2021-22: India Ride On Young Jugraj Singh’s Hat-Trick To Thrash South Africa 10-2

IND Vs WI: India Clinch ODI Series Against West Indies, Rohit Sharma Says ‘We Are In Experiment Mode’

Of Sports Statues And Controversies: When Ferozshah Kotla, Cristiano Ronaldo Made Headlines For Wrong Reasons

IND Vs WI, 2nd ODI: Prasidh Krishna’s 4/12 Helps India Defend 237 Against West Indies, Seal Series

ISL 2021-22: Jorge Ortiz Hat-Trick Helps FC Goa Thrash Chennaiyin FC 5-0, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Neighbors join rescue workers in the hunt for survivors after a rain-weakened hillside collapsed over homes in Pereira, Colombia.

Colombia Mudslide Leaves 14 Dead, Homes Wrecked

Chloe Lemesle, 30, from New Caledonia practices with the Paraiso de Tuiuti samba school in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Lemesle says she will have to return home before the parade after it was postponed to late April, instead of late Feb., due to a rise in COVID-19 infections.

Brazil Carnival Parade Postponed To Late April

Actor Michael B. Jordan in 'Black Panther' (2018). In the superhero film he plays the main antagonist Erik Killmonger who want to reclaim the throne of Wakanda.

Happy Birthday Michael B. Jordan: Best Performances By The 'Black Panther' Star

A Basaveshwara statue in Gadag city in north Karnataka

A Look At Old And New Statues Across States

Actor Tom Hiddleston in 'Thor: The Dark World' (2013). He speaks some conversational French and Spanish (but is not fluent in either language), and learned Latin and Greek at university.

Happy Birthday Tom Hiddleston: 5 Lesser Known Facts About The 'Loki' Star