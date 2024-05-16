Sports

Federation Cup 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s Happy Homecoming Sees Him Clinching Gold - In Pics

Reigning Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra, in his first competition on Indian soil, for the first time in three years, clinched gold with 82.27m throw at the Federation Cup 2024 held in Bhubaneshwar, Odisha.

27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra acknowledges fans during the line up ahead of the Mens Javelin Throw event of the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar. Kishore Kumar Jena (R) of Odisha is also seen.

1/6
Neeraj Chopra (2R) and Kishore Kumar Jena (3R)
Neeraj Chopra (2R) and Kishore Kumar Jena (3R) | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra (2R) and Kishore Kumar Jena (3R) and Manu DP (R) during the line up ahead of the Mens Javelin Throw event of the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar.

2/6
Haryanas Neeraj Chopra makes a throw
Haryana's Neeraj Chopra makes a throw | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

Neeraj Chopra of Haryana makes a throw during the men's Javelin Throw event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar.

3/6
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

Neeraj Chopra of Haryana after the men's Javelin Throw event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar.

4/6
Neeraj Chopra makes a throw during Federation Cup 2024
Neeraj Chopra makes a throw during Federation Cup 2024 | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

Neeraj Chopra of Haryana makes a throw during the men's Javelin Throw event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar.

5/6
Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra
Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

Javelin throwers Neeraj Chopra before the start of the Mens Javelin Throw event of the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar.

6/6
Neeraj Chopra with fellow athletes
Neeraj Chopra with fellow athletes | Photo: PTI/Gurinder Osan

Neeraj Chopra of Haryana interacts with fellow athletes ahead of the men's Javelin Throw event at the 27th National Federation Senior Athletics Competition, in Bhubaneswar.

