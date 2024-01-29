Newport's Will Evans, left, and Manchester United's Willy Kambwala hug at full time of the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Newport County and Manchester United at the Rodney Parade stadium in Newport, Wales.
FA Cup, 4th Round: Man United Survive Newport Scare - In Pics
Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund was enough to give the Red Devils a 4-2 win over Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round tie. The League Two side managed to score a goal despite two down inside fifteen minutes and levelled things up in the second half. However, Erik ten Hag's side showed their quality on the pitch as they ran away with a crucial win and ease some pressure on the Dutch manager.
Newport's Nathan Wood, left, and Manchester United's Scott McTominay vie for the ball during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Newport County and Manchester United at the Rodney Parade stadium in Newport, Wales.
Newport's Will Evans reacts after missing a chance to score during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Newport County and Manchester United at the Rodney Parade stadium in Newport, Wales.
Manchester United's Antony, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Newport County and Manchester United at the Rodney Parade stadium in Newport, Wales.
Newport's Will Evans celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Newport County and Manchester United at the Rodney Parade stadium in Newport, Wales.
Newport's Bryn Morris, left, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Newport County and Manchester United at the Rodney Parade stadium in Newport, Wales.
Newport supporters hold a banner during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Newport County and Manchester United at the Rodney Parade stadium in Newport, Wales.
Manchester United's Casemiro would Newport's Seb Palmer-Houlden, rear, during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Newport County and Manchester United at the Rodney Parade stadium in Newport, Wales.
Manchester United's Kobbie Mainoo, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Newport County and Manchester United at the Rodney Parade stadium in Newport, Wales.
Manchester United's Casemiro, left, is challenged by Newport's Will Evans during the FA Cup fourth round soccer match between Newport County and Manchester United at the Rodney Parade stadium in Newport, Wales.