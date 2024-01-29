Sports

FA Cup, 4th Round: Man United Survive Newport Scare - In Pics

Goals from Bruno Fernandes, Kobbie Mainoo, Antony and Rasmus Hojlund was enough to give the Red Devils a 4-2 win over Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round tie. The League Two side managed to score a goal despite two down inside fifteen minutes and levelled things up in the second half. However, Erik ten Hag's side showed their quality on the pitch as they ran away with a crucial win and ease some pressure on the Dutch manager.