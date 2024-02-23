Sports

Europa League Play-Off, 2nd Leg: AC Milan, AS Roma, Marseille, Benfica Advance To Round Of 16 - In Pics

AC Milan advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League despite a 3-2 loss at Rennes in the second leg of their playoff on Thursday. Milan, which won 3-0 at the San Siro last week, eliminated its French opponent on a 5-3 aggregate score. Nicola Zalewski converted the decisive spot kick for Roma to prevail 4-2 in a penalty shootout over Feyenoord to qualify for the next round. Geoffrey Kondogbia and substitute Ismaïla Sarr sealed a 3-1 win for Marseille over Shakhtar Donetsk with a goal each in the second half. Marseille advanced on a 5-3 aggregate score. Sporting was held 1-1 at home by Young Boys but advanced 4-2 overall. Two-time European champion Benfica held host Toulouse 0-0 to progress 2-1 on aggregate.

February 23, 2024

Europa League Photo: AP/Mathieu Pattier

AC Milan players applauded the fans after the end of the Europa League soccer match between Rennes and AC Milan at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France.

Photo: AP/Mathieu Pattier
AC Milan's Luka Jovic, right, celebrates after scoring against Rennes during the Europa League soccer match between Rennes and AC Milan at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France.

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Mathieu Pattier
Rennes' Benjamin Bourigeaud celebrates after scoring from a penalty during the Europa League soccer match between Rennes and AC Milan at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France.

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Mathieu Pattier
AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring against Rennes during the Europa League soccer match between Rennes and AC Milan at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France.

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Roma's Nicola Zalewski, right, celebrates after winning in a penalty kick shoot-out during the Europa League play-off second leg soccer match between Roma and Feyenoord at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Roma's goalkeeper Mile Svilar celebrates after winning in a penalty kick shoot-out during the Europa League play-off second leg soccer match between Roma and Feyenoord at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Roma's Nicola Zalewski, 59, celebrates after winning in a penalty kick shoot-out during the Europa League play-off second leg soccer match between Roma and Feyenoord at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Alessandra Tarantino
Roma's Leandro Paredes, shoots a penalty kick shoot-out during the Europa League play-off second leg soccer match between Roma and Feyenoord at Rome's Olympic stadium.

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
Shakhtar's Danylo Sikan, left, battles for the ball with Marseille's Samuel Gigot during the Europa League play off second leg soccer match between Marseille and Shakhtar Donetsk at Velodrome stadium, in Marseille, France.

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
Marseille's Jonathan Clauss, left, battles for the ball with Shakhtar's Eguinaldo during the Europa League play off second leg soccer match between Marseille and Shakhtar Donetsk at Velodrome stadium, in Marseille, France.AP Photo/Daniel Cole

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
Marseille's supporters light flares as they cheer outside Velodrome stadium before the Europa League play off second leg soccer match between Marseille and Shakhtar Donetsk, in Marseille, France.

Photo: AP/Daniel Cole
Marseille's Jonathan Clauss, left, heads the ball next to Shakhtar's Eguinaldo during the Europa League play off second leg soccer match between Marseille and Shakhtar Donetsk at Velodrome stadium, in Marseille, France. Marseille won 5-3 on aggregate.

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Benfica's Angel Di Maria attempts to score and misses during the Europa League playoff first leg soccer match between SL Benfica and Toulouse FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Benfica's Angel Di Maria, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty during the Europa League playoff first leg soccer match between SL Benfica and Toulouse FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Toulouse's Mikkel Desler, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League playoff first leg soccer match between SL Benfica and Toulouse FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

Europa League
Europa League Photo: AP/Armando Franca
Toulouse's Mikkel Desler celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League playoff first leg soccer match between SL Benfica and Toulouse FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.

