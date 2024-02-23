Sports

Europa League Play-Off, 2nd Leg: AC Milan, AS Roma, Marseille, Benfica Advance To Round Of 16 - In Pics

AC Milan advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League despite a 3-2 loss at Rennes in the second leg of their playoff on Thursday. Milan, which won 3-0 at the San Siro last week, eliminated its French opponent on a 5-3 aggregate score. Nicola Zalewski converted the decisive spot kick for Roma to prevail 4-2 in a penalty shootout over Feyenoord to qualify for the next round. Geoffrey Kondogbia and substitute Ismaïla Sarr sealed a 3-1 win for Marseille over Shakhtar Donetsk with a goal each in the second half. Marseille advanced on a 5-3 aggregate score. Sporting was held 1-1 at home by Young Boys but advanced 4-2 overall. Two-time European champion Benfica held host Toulouse 0-0 to progress 2-1 on aggregate.