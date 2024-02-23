Europa League Play-Off, 2nd Leg: AC Milan, AS Roma, Marseille, Benfica Advance To Round Of 16 - In Pics

AC Milan players applauded the fans after the end of the Europa League soccer match between Rennes and AC Milan at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France.
AC Milan's Luka Jovic, right, celebrates after scoring against Rennes during the Europa League soccer match between Rennes and AC Milan at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France.
Rennes' Benjamin Bourigeaud celebrates after scoring from a penalty during the Europa League soccer match between Rennes and AC Milan at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France.
AC Milan's Rafael Leao celebrates after scoring against Rennes during the Europa League soccer match between Rennes and AC Milan at the Roazhon Park stadium in Rennes, western France.
Roma's Nicola Zalewski, right, celebrates after winning in a penalty kick shoot-out during the Europa League play-off second leg soccer match between Roma and Feyenoord at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Roma's goalkeeper Mile Svilar celebrates after winning in a penalty kick shoot-out during the Europa League play-off second leg soccer match between Roma and Feyenoord at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Roma's Nicola Zalewski, 59, celebrates after winning in a penalty kick shoot-out during the Europa League play-off second leg soccer match between Roma and Feyenoord at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Roma's Leandro Paredes, shoots a penalty kick shoot-out during the Europa League play-off second leg soccer match between Roma and Feyenoord at Rome's Olympic stadium.
Shakhtar's Danylo Sikan, left, battles for the ball with Marseille's Samuel Gigot during the Europa League play off second leg soccer match between Marseille and Shakhtar Donetsk at Velodrome stadium, in Marseille, France.
Marseille's Jonathan Clauss, left, battles for the ball with Shakhtar's Eguinaldo during the Europa League play off second leg soccer match between Marseille and Shakhtar Donetsk at Velodrome stadium, in Marseille, France.AP Photo/Daniel Cole
Marseille's supporters light flares as they cheer outside Velodrome stadium before the Europa League play off second leg soccer match between Marseille and Shakhtar Donetsk, in Marseille, France.
Marseille's Jonathan Clauss, left, heads the ball next to Shakhtar's Eguinaldo during the Europa League play off second leg soccer match between Marseille and Shakhtar Donetsk at Velodrome stadium, in Marseille, France. Marseille won 5-3 on aggregate.
Benfica's Angel Di Maria attempts to score and misses during the Europa League playoff first leg soccer match between SL Benfica and Toulouse FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.
Benfica's Angel Di Maria, left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal from the penalty during the Europa League playoff first leg soccer match between SL Benfica and Toulouse FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.
Toulouse's Mikkel Desler, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League playoff first leg soccer match between SL Benfica and Toulouse FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.
Toulouse's Mikkel Desler celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League playoff first leg soccer match between SL Benfica and Toulouse FC at the Luz stadium in Lisbon.