Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
EPL: Southampton Ease Past Norwich City 2-0, Extend Unbeaten Run To 5 Games

Che Adams broke the deadlock in the 36th minute before Oriol Romeu could double the lead with two minutes remaining in regulation time.

Southampton's Oriol Romeu (center) celebrates with teammates after scoring Vs Norwich City in EPL. AP

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 9:06 am

Southampton cruised past rock-bottom Norwich 2-0 in the English Premier League on Friday. (More Football News)

Norwich failed to register a single shot on target, while Southampton had numerous chances to add to strikes by Che Adams and Oriol Romeu as they extended their unbeaten league run to five games.

After threatening from the start, the home side took the lead in the 36th minute when Adams bundled the ball over the line. Romeu doubled the tally in the final minutes with a powerful volley.

The Canaries had hauled themselves out of the relegation zone before the international break following successive wins over Everton and Watford, but Dean Smith’s side find themselves bottom again and five points from safety.

Southampton had already moved into the top 10 after it overwhelmed Everton 2-0 last weekend and the victory moved it above Brighton into ninth.

