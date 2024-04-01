Sports

EPL: Manchester City Left Frustrated By Arsenal In Stalemate At Etihad - In Pics

Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal drew 0-0 on Sunday to leave Liverpool out in front at the top of the standings. In a game of few chances at Etihad Stadium, defending champion City came closest to finding a winner when Nathan Ake headed straight at goalkeeper David Raya from a corner. The goalless draw ended City’s run of scoring in its last 57 home games in all competitions. Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Brighton earlier in the day means it is two points clear of second-place Arsenal, with City a point further back in third, with nine games left. In what was the last meeting between any of the three title rivals before the end of the campaign, the game failed to live up to the hype, with both teams canceling each other out.

EPL 2023-24: Manchester City vs Arsenal | Photo: AP/Dave Thompson

Arsenal players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

EPL 2023-24: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City's Erling Haaland refreshes himself during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

EPL 2023-24: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, left, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

EPL 2023-24: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Thomas Partey, left, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

EPL 2023-24: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City's Jack Grealish, right, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Ben White during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

EPL 2023-24: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

EPL 2023-24: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center right, duels for the ball with Arsenal's William Saliba during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

EPL 2023-24: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City's Rico Lewis kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

EPL 2023-24: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, front, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

EPL 2023-24: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, tries to block a shot from Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.

