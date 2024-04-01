Sports

EPL: Manchester City Left Frustrated By Arsenal In Stalemate At Etihad - In Pics

Premier League title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal drew 0-0 on Sunday to leave Liverpool out in front at the top of the standings. In a game of few chances at Etihad Stadium, defending champion City came closest to finding a winner when Nathan Ake headed straight at goalkeeper David Raya from a corner. The goalless draw ended City’s run of scoring in its last 57 home games in all competitions. Liverpool’s 2-1 win against Brighton earlier in the day means it is two points clear of second-place Arsenal, with City a point further back in third, with nine games left. In what was the last meeting between any of the three title rivals before the end of the campaign, the game failed to live up to the hype, with both teams canceling each other out.