EPL: Manchester City Left Frustrated By Arsenal In Stalemate At Etihad - In Pics

Arsenal players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland refreshes himself during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, left, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Ruben Dias during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Arsenal's Thomas Partey, left, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Jack Grealish, right, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Ben White during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva controls the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Erling Haaland, center right, duels for the ball with Arsenal's William Saliba during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Rico Lewis kicks the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, front, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.
Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, left, tries to block a shot from Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Arsenal at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, England.