EPL: Arsenal Beat Wolves To Go Top Of The Premier League - In Pics

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal went to the summit of the English Premier League standings with a hard-fought 0-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. With the hosts facing a lot of injuries, Arsenal had a spate of chances in the game but failed to take any. It was toe-in shot from Leandro Trossard that handed the Gunners a lead in the game not before Wolves had a shot saved from David Raya. Wolves faced a lot of pressure in the second half but the Gunners killed off any hopes of a comeback with an injury-time goal from Martin Odegaard to take all three points back to North London.