EPL: Arsenal Beat Wolves To Go Top Of The Premier League - In Pics

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta applauds supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, shakes hands with Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta as he walks off after being substituted during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman, right, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Arsenal's Ben White, centre, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, centre, heads the ball ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, left, challenges for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan, centre, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's William Saliba, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.