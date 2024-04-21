Sports

EPL: Arsenal Beat Wolves To Go Top Of The Premier League - In Pics

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal went to the summit of the English Premier League standings with a hard-fought 0-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. With the hosts facing a lot of injuries, Arsenal had a spate of chances in the game but failed to take any. It was toe-in shot from Leandro Trossard that handed the Gunners a lead in the game not before Wolves had a shot saved from David Raya. Wolves faced a lot of pressure in the second half but the Gunners killed off any hopes of a comeback with an injury-time goal from Martin Odegaard to take all three points back to North London.

EPL: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta applauds supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

1/9
EPL%3A%20Arsenal%20vs%20Wolverhampton%20Wanderers
EPL: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

Advertisement

2/9
EPL%3A%20Arsenal%20vs%20Wolverhampton%20Wanderers
EPL: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, shakes hands with Arsenal's manager Mikel Arteta as he walks off after being substituted during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

Advertisement

3/9
EPL%3A%20Arsenal%20vs%20Wolverhampton%20Wanderers
EPL: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Max Kilman, right, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

4/9
EPL%3A%20Arsenal%20vs%20Wolverhampton%20Wanderers
EPL: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's Ben White, centre, in action during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

Advertisement

5/9
EPL%3A%20Arsenal%20vs%20Wolverhampton%20Wanderers
EPL: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, centre, heads the ball ahead of Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

Advertisement

6/9
EPL%3A%20Arsenal%20vs%20Wolverhampton%20Wanderers
EPL: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

Advertisement

7/9
EPL%3A%20Arsenal%20vs%20Wolverhampton%20Wanderers
EPL: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Arsenal's Jakub Kiwior, left, challenges for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

8/9
EPL%3A%20Arsenal%20vs%20Wolverhampton%20Wanderers
EPL: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Gomes, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Leandro Trossard during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

9/9
EPL%3A%20Arsenal%20vs%20Wolverhampton%20Wanderers
EPL: Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Photo: AP/Rui Vieira
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan, centre, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's William Saliba, right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Arsenal at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, England.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final