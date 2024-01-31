Sports

English Premier League: Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka Score In Win Over Nottingham Forest As Gunners Close Gap On Liverpool - In Pics

Gabriel Jesus scored one and set up another for Bukayo Saka as the Gunners claimed huge three points at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night. Mikel Arteta's men are now two points behind the Reds going into the Saturday clash. Arsenal did concede late on from Taiwo Awoniyi to set up a frenetic finish but they held on to claim a vital win. At full-time, teammates Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko seemed to clash against each other but the manager refuted it away.