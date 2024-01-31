Sports

English Premier League: Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka Score In Win Over Nottingham Forest As Gunners Close Gap On Liverpool - In Pics

Gabriel Jesus scored one and set up another for Bukayo Saka as the Gunners claimed huge three points at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night. Mikel Arteta's men are now two points behind the Reds going into the Saturday clash. Arsenal did concede late on from Taiwo Awoniyi to set up a frenetic finish but they held on to claim a vital win. At full-time, teammates Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko seemed to clash against each other but the manager refuted it away.

January 31, 2024

Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Arsenal's players wave their supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England. Arsenal won 2-1.

English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Murillo, top, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Harry Toffolo, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's goalkeeper Matt Turner holds the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
English Premier League: Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest Photo: AP/Rui Vieira

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, right, challenges for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Andrew Omobamidele during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.

