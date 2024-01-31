Arsenal's players wave their supporters at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England. Arsenal won 2-1.
English Premier League: Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka Score In Win Over Nottingham Forest As Gunners Close Gap On Liverpool - In Pics
Gabriel Jesus scored one and set up another for Bukayo Saka as the Gunners claimed huge three points at Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night. Mikel Arteta's men are now two points behind the Reds going into the Saturday clash. Arsenal did concede late on from Taiwo Awoniyi to set up a frenetic finish but they held on to claim a vital win. At full-time, teammates Ben White and Oleksandr Zinchenko seemed to clash against each other but the manager refuted it away.
Nottingham Forest's Murillo, top, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Nottingham Forest's Harry Toffolo, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus, left, during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Advertisement
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Advertisement
Nottingham Forest's goalkeeper Matt Turner holds the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Advertisement
Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi, centre, celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Advertisement
Nottingham Forest's Neco Williams, left, challenges for the ball with Arsenal's Gabriel during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.
Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli, right, challenges for the ball with Nottingham Forest's Andrew Omobamidele during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England.