Sports

English Premier League: Erling Haaland's Brace Takes Manchester City Home Against Brentford - In Pics

Manchester City maintained their perfect Premier League record, thanks in large part to Erling Haaland's brace, which took his tally to nine goals. City initially found themselves trailing after just 22 seconds when Yoane Wissa capitalized on a defensive mix-up between John Stones and Ederson to score the season's quickest top-flight goal. However, Haaland stepped up to stabilize the team, scoring his first goal after Kevin de Bruyne was tackled inside the Brentford box. Haaland added his second before halftime, outmuscling Ethan Pinnock to reach Ederson's long pass. Haaland narrowly missed achieving a historic third consecutive hat-trick, a feat last accomplished in 1946.

EPL: Manchester City vs Brentford Photo: AP/Scott Heppel

Manchester City's Erling Haaland greets fans at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

1/9
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester City
EPL: Brentford vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Scott Heppel

Manchester City's Rodrigo, left, duels for the ball with Brentford's Yehor Yarmolyuk during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

2/9
EPL 2024: Manchester City vs Brentford
EPL 2024: Manchester City vs Brentford Photo: AP/Scott Heppel

Manchester City's Erling Haaland gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

3/9
EPL 2024: Brentford vs Manchester City
EPL 2024: Brentford vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Scott Heppel

Brentford's goalkeeper Mark Flekken, left, makes a save in front of Manchester City's Savinho during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

4/9
Manchester City vs Brentford
Manchester City vs Brentford Photo: AP/Scott Heppel

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

5/9
English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Brentford Photo: AP/Scott Heppel

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, right, duels for the ball with Brentford's Mikkel Damsgaard during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

6/9
English Premier League Soccer Match: Brentford vs Manchester City
English Premier League Soccer Match: Brentford vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Scott Heppel

Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan, left, duels for the ball with Brentford's Christian Norgaard during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

7/9
English Premier League: Manchester City vs Brentford
English Premier League: Manchester City vs Brentford Photo: AP/Scott Heppel

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, duels for the ball with Brentford's Ethan Pinnock during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England

8/9
English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City
English Premier League: Brentford vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Scott Heppel

Brentford's Ethan Pinnock, right, jumps for the ball with Manchester City's Erling Haaland, left, and Manchester City's Manuel Akanji during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

9/9
Brentford vs Manchester City
Brentford vs Manchester City Photo: AP/Scott Heppel

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

