English Premier League: Erling Haaland's Brace Takes Manchester City Home Against Brentford - In Pics

Manchester City maintained their perfect Premier League record, thanks in large part to Erling Haaland's brace, which took his tally to nine goals. City initially found themselves trailing after just 22 seconds when Yoane Wissa capitalized on a defensive mix-up between John Stones and Ederson to score the season's quickest top-flight goal. However, Haaland stepped up to stabilize the team, scoring his first goal after Kevin de Bruyne was tackled inside the Brentford box. Haaland added his second before halftime, outmuscling Ethan Pinnock to reach Ederson's long pass. Haaland narrowly missed achieving a historic third consecutive hat-trick, a feat last accomplished in 1946.