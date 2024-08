Sports

England Vs Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis' Ton In Vain As Hosts Wrap Up Five-Wicket Win - In Pics

A valiant century from Kamindu Mendis went in vain as Sri Lanka lost the first Test against England by five wickets. Kamindu had combined with veteran Dinesh Chandimal, who scored a fine half-century, to set up a 205-run target for the hosts. Sri Lanka started well with ball, reducing England to 70 for three. However, Joe Root then guided the hosts home with a calm half-century and England now have 1-0 lead in the two-match series.