Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies Send England Packing, Join South Africa In Semis - In Pics

West Indies produced an outcome not many would have expected, beating England by six wickets in Dubai on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) to knock them out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024. In the process, the Windies themselves advanced to the semi-finals alongside South Africa from Group B. Captain Hayley Matthews (50 off 38 balls) and her opening partner Qiana Joseph (52 off 38 balls) shared 102 runs for the opening wicket in 12.2 overs to take the game away from England as West Indies chased down the target of 142 with 12 balls to spare.