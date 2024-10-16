Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: West Indies Send England Packing, Join South Africa In Semis - In Pics

West Indies produced an outcome not many would have expected, beating England by six wickets in Dubai on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) to knock them out of Women's T20 World Cup 2024. In the process, the Windies themselves advanced to the semi-finals alongside South Africa from Group B. Captain Hayley Matthews (50 off 38 balls) and her opening partner Qiana Joseph (52 off 38 balls) shared 102 runs for the opening wicket in 12.2 overs to take the game away from England as West Indies chased down the target of 142 with 12 balls to spare.

West Indies' players celebrate their win against England during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

England players embrace each other after they lost to West Indies' during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

West Indies' Qiana Joseph celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

West Indies' Qiana Joseph plays a shot during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

West Indies' captain Hayley Matthews bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt celebrates her fifty runs during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt is hit on the helmet as she bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

England's Nat Sciver-Brunt, left, and Charlie Dean bumps their fists as they bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

England's Maia Bouchier bats during the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match between England and West Indies at Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates.

