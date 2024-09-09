Sports

ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Pathum Nissanka Guides Sri Lanka To Fourth Win In England - In Pics

A superb unbeaten hundred by Pathum Nissanka, preceded by a splendid swing-bowling performance led by Lahiru Kumara helped Sri Lanka beat England by eight wickets in the third and final Test at the Oval on Monday (September 9, 2024). Though this was a dead rubber as the series was already lost, the win assumes significance for the Lankans as it comes in challenging English conditions and follows an indifferent run of results for the sub-continental side. This is only Sri Lanka's fourth Test win in England, and breaks a five-match winning streak for the English side.