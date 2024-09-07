England's Ollie Pope, right, celebrates his half-century with teammate Joe Root during day one of the Third Men's Test between England and Sri Lanka at The Oval, London.
England's Ollie Pope celebrates reaching his century during day one of the Third Men's Test between England and Sri Lanka at The Oval, London.
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal catches out England's Ben Duckett during day one of the Third Men's Test between England and Sri Lanka at The Oval, London.
England's Ben Duckett hits the ball to Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal to be caught during day one of the Third Men's Test between England and Sri Lanka at The Oval, London.
England's Ollie Pope hits for six on day one of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka at The Kia Oval, in London.
England's Dan Lawrence gets a top edge off the bowling of Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara and is caught out by Dhananjaya de Silva on day one of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka at The Kia Oval, in London.
Sri Lanka's Milan Rathnayake bowls on day one of the Third Rothesay Men's Test match between England and Sri Lanka at The Kia Oval, in London.