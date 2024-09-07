Sports

ENG Vs SL, 3rd Test: Duckett, Pope Shine On Rain-Affected Day 1 At The Oval - In Pics

England skipper Ollie Pope put on an absolute show by silencing the critics with his century as the hosts showcased dominance against Sri Lanka on Day 1 of the third and final Test match of the series. After opting to bowl, Sri Lanka sent Dan Lawrence back early, but Ben Duckett and Pope stitched a good partnership as the rain gods played start-spot at The Oval. Eventually, England were 221/3 after 44.1 overs at the end of the day’s play.