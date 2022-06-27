ENG Vs IND, Rescheduled Test: Sam Billings Added In England Squad

Wicketkeeper Sam Billings have been added to the England squad for the rescheduled fifth Test against India. The match will be played in Birmingham, starting July 1 (Friday). (More Cricket News)

Billings, 31, donned the gloves as Ben Foakes' replacement on the penultimate day of the Edgbaston Test against New Zealand. Foakes missed the whole of the third day's play with a stiff back, with Jonny Bairstow covering for him. Later. it was revealed that Foakes has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ben Foakes has however retained his place in the squad. With the addition of Billings, England's squad strength is now 15.

Sam Billings has played two Tests, 25 ODIs and 37 T20Is.

England squad : Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings (wk), Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope, Joe Root.

India captain Rohit Sharma is also currently in isolation after testing positive for coronavirus. And Mayank Agarwal has already been named as his cover.

India squad : Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hanuma Vihari, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohd Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mayank Agarwal.

India's tour of England last year was called off hours before the toss at Old Trafford, Manchester for the fifth and final Test due to COVID-19 fears in the visiting camp.

While announcing the development, the ECB then said that India would 'forfeit the match'. But later the BCCI and ECB agreed to reschedule the match.

India were leading the series 2-1.

The Test match will be followed by three T20Is and three T20Is.