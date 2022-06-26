ENG Vs NZ, 3rd Test: England Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes Tests Positive For COVID-19

England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has tested positive for COVID-19. The 29-year-old will no longer play a part in the ongoing third and final Test against New Zealand at Headingley, Leeds. There had been no further cases in the team.

"Foakes was unable to keep wicket yesterday on day three of the Third LV= Insurance Test at Headingley suffering from back stiffness. On a further medical assessment yesterday evening, he subsequently tested positive after administering an LFT COVID-19 test," read a statement from ECB.

Ben Foakes reported a stiff back to the England medical department Saturday and Jonny Bairstow filled in for the Surrey keeper before lunch on Day 3.

Meanwhile, England have drafted Sam Billings as a replacement.

"Details of his return to the England set-up will be announced in due course. However, it is hoped he will be fit for the LV= Insurance Test against India starting next Friday at Edgbaston," the statement added.

Foakes' participation in the rescheduled fifth Test match is now in doubt.

The England vs India Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham starts on July 1. India's tour of England last year was canceled hours before the toss in Manchester due to COVID-19 cases in the visiting camp. India were leading the series 2-1.

Earlier in the day, India captain Rohit Sharma entered isolation at the team hotel after testing positive for COVID-19.

A BCCI statement said: "Team India captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday. He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. An RT-PCR test will be conducted on Sunday to ascertain his CT value."

India's four-day warm up match against Leicestershire ends today. Rohit had made 25 in the first innings but did not bat in the second.