ENG Vs IND, 1st ODI: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian Pacer To Take Six Wickets In England

Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian pacer to take six wickets on English soil after his 6/19 destroyed the defending World Cup champions in the first of three ODIs on Tuesday at The Oval. The only other Indian bowler to take a six-wicket haul in England is spinner Kuldeep Yadav.

Considering the overcast conditions and grass on the pitch, India decided to put the opposition in and the pacers, especially Bumrah, exploited the conditions perfectly. The 28-year-old was right on the money dismissing Jason Roy and Joe Root with his fourth and sixth balls of the day.

Ben Stokes added England’s third duck of the day when the Test captain was brilliantly caught by Rishabh Pant behind the wickets off Mohammed Shami. Bumrah then put India on top with the wickets of dangerous Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone to leave the hosts in trouble.

However, returned to take two more wickets in his second spell to bundle out England for just 110 in 25.2 overs. It was also England's lowest total against India. Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna combined for the rest four wickets.



Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah became the third Indian bowler after Javagal Srinath and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take four wickets in the first 10 overs in a 50-overs game since 2002. Bumrah finished his opening spell with outstanding figures of 4-2-6-4.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in a Tri-Nation Series involving West Indies in Port of Spain in 2013. Former India pacer Srinath also dismantled Sri Lanka in the 2003 World Cup match in Johannesburg.

Meanwhile, England also recorded a new low on Tuesday as the hosts had the lowest scores at the fall of the fifth wicket against India in ODIs in history. England were 26/5. Pakistan (29/5 in 1997) Zimbabwe (30/5 in 2005) and West Indies (32/5 in 1997) are behind England on the list.

It was also the second time England have registered three ducks among top four in an ODI. The other instance was against Australia in Adelaide in 2018 Jason Roy, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow went back without troubling the scorers