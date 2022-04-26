Elvera Britto, Former India Women's Hockey Captain, Dies At 81

Indian hockey lost one of its gems on Tuesday with the passing away of legendary Elvera Britto in Bengaluru. She was 81. (More Hockey News)

Elvera and her younger sisters Rita and Mae dominated the domestic circuit in the 60s, helping Karnataka win several national titles.

Elvera, a former national captain, played matches against Australia, Sri Lanka and Japan. In 1965, Elvera Britto became the second women hockey player to get the Arjuna Award after Anne Lumsden in 1961.

The sisters honed their skills at the famed St. Francis Xavier’s Girls High School, Cleveland Town. After retirement, Elvera Britto returned to the school as a teacher. And like her sisters Rita and Mae, Elvera Britto also remained single.

Hockey India mourned the demise of Elvera Britto.

Condoling her demise, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said, "It is saddening to learn about the passing away of Elvera Britto."

"She was ahead of her times and achieved so much in women's hockey and continued to serve the sport as an administrator with the State. On behalf of Hockey India and the entire hockey fraternity, we would like to express our deepest condolences to her family."