Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

Elvera Britto, Former India Women's Hockey Captain, Dies At 81

Elvera Britto and her sisters Rita and Mae dominated women's domestic hockey circuit in the 60s, helping Karnataka win several national titles.

Elvera Britto, Former India Women's Hockey Captain, Dies At 81
Elvera Britto was conferred with the Arjuna Award in 1965. Photo: Hockey India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 3:03 pm

Indian hockey lost one of its gems on Tuesday with the passing away of legendary Elvera Britto in Bengaluru. She was 81. (More Hockey News)

Elvera and her younger sisters Rita and Mae dominated the domestic circuit in the 60s, helping Karnataka win several national titles.

Elvera, a former national captain, played matches against Australia, Sri Lanka and Japan. In 1965, Elvera Britto became the second women hockey player to get the Arjuna Award after Anne Lumsden in 1961.

Related stories

IND Vs GER, FIH Hockey Pro League: India Beat Germany 3-1 To End Home Stint On A High

FIH Women's Hockey Junior World Cup: Indian Team Loses To England In Bronze Medal Match

FIH Pro League: Indian Women's Hockey Team Loses To Second String Netherlands

The sisters honed their skills at the famed St. Francis Xavier’s Girls High School, Cleveland Town. After retirement, Elvera Britto returned to the school as a teacher. And like her sisters Rita and Mae, Elvera Britto also remained single.

Hockey India mourned the demise of Elvera Britto.

Condoling her demise, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said, "It is saddening to learn about the passing away of Elvera Britto."

"She was ahead of her times and achieved so much in women's hockey and continued to serve the sport as an administrator with the State. On behalf of Hockey India and the entire hockey fraternity, we would like to express our deepest condolences to her family."

Tags

Sports Hockey Elvera Britto India Women's Hockey Team Arjuna Award Obituary
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read