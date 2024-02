Sports

Egan Wint, Luke Winkelmann Win Red Bull Heavy Metal Event

Snowboarding took center stage in the Twin Cities as 32 snowboarders descended on the Minnesota State Capitol Building for a showcase of no-holds-barred, progressive riding at Red Bull Heavy Metal. Deemed Red Bull Heavy Metal Day by both statewide and city-wide proclamation, the stoke was unparalleled as Saint Paul Mayor, Melvin Carter, welcomed a roaring crowd to the proceedings. This year, Red Bull Heavy Metal offered up even more opportunity for notoriety by crowning two overall champions, as well as winners and runners-up in each of three distinct zones, a hallmark of the Heavy Metal competitions from the early 2000s. Winkelmann and Wint emerged as the overall winners by dominating the competition throughout the entire day. Red Bull Heavy Metal Saint Paul marks the third iteration of the event since its revival in 2022 at Cascade Park in Duluth, MN. In 2023, it took over Hart Plaza in downtown Detroit, MI. Contest director and Minnesotan Joe Sexton has watched the progression each year.