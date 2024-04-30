Sports

Leicester City Beat Preston 3-0, Lift EFL Championship Title With Win - In Pics

Days after confirming their promotion to the English Premier League, Leicester City lifted the EFL Championship title in style, beating Preston North End 3-0 in an away fixture. Jamie Vardy netted a brace for the Foxes, and Kasey McAteer scored the third goal. Preston slumped to a fourth straight loss, while Leicester go into their final game against Blackburn Rovers knowing that they will claim the trophy after the final whistle.

Preston North End v Leicester City Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City players celebrate after securing the English Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match to clinch the championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

Preston North End v Leicester City Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, top, is lifted up as the team celebrates after securing the English Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match to clinch the championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

Preston North End v Leicester City Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City players celebrate after securing the English Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match to clinch the championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

Preston North End v Leicester City Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates after securing the English Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match to clinch the championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

Preston North End v Leicester City Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca celebrates celebrates after securing the English Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match to clinch the championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

Preston North End v Leicester City Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha celebrates after securing the English Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match to clinch the championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

Preston North End v Leicester City Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City's Kasey McAteer celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the English Championship soccer match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match 3-0 to clinch the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

Preston North End v Leicester City Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, bottom, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with Harry Winks and Conor Coady, top, during the English Championship soccer match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match 3-0 to clinch the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

Preston North End v Leicester City Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Championship soccer match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match 3-0 to clinch the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

Preston North End v Leicester City Photo: Nick Potts/PA via AP

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, center, scores his side's first goal of the game during the English Championship soccer match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match 3-0 to clinch the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.

