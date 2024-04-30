Sports

Leicester City Beat Preston 3-0, Lift EFL Championship Title With Win - In Pics

Days after confirming their promotion to the English Premier League, Leicester City lifted the EFL Championship title in style, beating Preston North End 3-0 in an away fixture. Jamie Vardy netted a brace for the Foxes, and Kasey McAteer scored the third goal. Preston slumped to a fourth straight loss, while Leicester go into their final game against Blackburn Rovers knowing that they will claim the trophy after the final whistle.