Leicester City players celebrate after securing the English Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match to clinch the championship title and promotion to the Premier League.
Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha, top, is lifted up as the team celebrates after securing the English Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match to clinch the championship title and promotion to the Premier League.
Leicester City players celebrate after securing the English Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match to clinch the championship title and promotion to the Premier League.
Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall celebrates after securing the English Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match to clinch the championship title and promotion to the Premier League.
Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca celebrates celebrates after securing the English Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match to clinch the championship title and promotion to the Premier League.
Leicester City chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha celebrates after securing the English Championship title after the Sky Bet Championship match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match to clinch the championship title and promotion to the Premier League.
Leicester City's Kasey McAteer celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the English Championship soccer match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match 3-0 to clinch the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, bottom, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with Harry Winks and Conor Coady, top, during the English Championship soccer match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match 3-0 to clinch the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the English Championship soccer match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match 3-0 to clinch the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy, center, scores his side's first goal of the game during the English Championship soccer match against Preston North End at Deepdale, Preston, England. Leicester won the match 3-0 to clinch the Championship title and promotion to the Premier League.