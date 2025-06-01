Sports

Pacers 125-108 Knicks: Siakam Steers Franchise To NBA Finals

Pascal Siakam scored 31 points, Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 13 assists, and the Indiana Pacers pulled away for a 125-108 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 6 on Saturday night to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in franchise history. Obi Toppin added 18 points and six rebounds against his former team as the gold-clad crowd gave the starters a roaring ovation when they departed with 47.2 seconds left. Indiana will visit Oklahoma City for Game 1 on Thursday night.