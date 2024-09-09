Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan, Pacers Star As India B Defeat India A By 76 Runs - In Pics

India B bowler Navdeep Saini celebrates the wicket of India A batter Avesh Khan during the fourth day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India A batter Akash Deep plays a shot during the fourth day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India B team bowler Washington Sunder celebrates with a teammate the wicket of India A batter Kuldeep Yadav during the fourth day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India A batter Riyan Parag reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the fourth day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India B bowler Navdeep Saini celebrates the wicket of India A batter Shubman Gill during the fourth day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India B player Musheer Khan dives to take the catch of India A batter Shivam Dube during the fourth day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India A batter K L Rahul plays a shot during the fourth day of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B at Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru.
India B player Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the third day of Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B teams, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
India B player Rishabh Pant plays a shot during the third day of Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B teams, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
India B players Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan during the third day of Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B teams, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
India A bowler Akash Deep celebrates after taking the wicket of India B captain Abhimanyu Easwaran during the third day of Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B teams, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
India B player Musheer Khan plays a shot during the second day of Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B teams, at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.