Sports

Duleep Trophy: Musheer Khan, Pacers Star As India B Defeat India A By 76 Runs - In Pics

India B pacers led by left-armer Yash Dayal propelled India B to a 76-run victory against India A in the Duleep Trophy 2024 match. Chasing 275 in the second innings, India A were bundled out for 198 with Yash Dayal taking three wickets and Mukesh Kumar and Navdeep Saini getting two batters each. Musheer Khan who scored a fantastic 181 in the first innings was awarded the Player of the Match.