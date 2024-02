Two goals and four points were enough for Guinea to progress from the Africa Cup Of Nations 2023 group stage and into the round-of-16; they did so as the best third-placed sides in the tournament, outrightly. (More Football News)

DR Congo, as it happened, needed even less. Three draws in three games meant that the Leopards finished the group round with three points, albeit in second place, after neither Zambia nor Tanzania could collect more than two!