Did Brazil's Richarlison, Vinicius Jr Fight Ahead Of Japan Football Friendly? Watch What Happened

A picture of Brazil national football team players Richarlison and Vinicius Jr was circulated online in which both of them were seemingly involved in a fight. The picture was from Brazil’s practice session ahead of the team’s football friendly against Japan. (More Football News)

While it looked like that both Richarlison and Vinicius were aggressive in the picture, the rest of the Brazilian players were seemingly trying to separate them. After the picture surfaced online, several reports claimed that the two players were involved in a heated altercation.

However, what actually happened was something else. In fact, both the players were just having some fun during the training. A video shared on social media later made things clear. The clip confirmed that both Richarlison and Vinicius Jr were just playing around and their teammates were also having fun.

Watch the video here:

See how easy it is for false news to be spread. Richarlison and Vinicius Jr. never had a fight the Brazilian squad was messing around in training. pic.twitter.com/zMXfdFhpUq — ًEllis. (@EIIisV3) June 5, 2022

Later, Richarlison also shared the picture from his Instagram account with a laughing emoji.

Talking about the Brazil vs Japan game on Sunday, the Selecao registered a 1-0 win in the football friendly as Neymar converted from the penalty spot in the 77th minute of the game. It was his 74th goal for the national team, leaving him three short of matching the record held by Pele.

Brazil had most of the possession and had several chances to score more goals, with Neymar missing a couple of opportunities from open play. The match eventually ended with a 1-0 scoreline.

Meanwhile, a defeat to Japan meant they are now winless against Brazil in 13 matches (11 losses and 2 draws). On the other hand, Brazil stretched their unbeaten run to 13 games. Their last loss came just under a year ago to Argentina in the Copa America final.

(With AP Inputs)