Denver Nuggets 119-107 Oklahoma City Thunder: Jamal Murray Battles Illness To Keep Series Alive

Jamal Murray, playing through an illness, scored 25 points to help the Denver Nuggets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 119-107 and tie the NBA Western Conference semifinal series at 3-3. Nikola Jokic had 29 points, 14 rebounds, and 8 assists, while Christian Braun added a playoff career-high 23 points. Julian Strawther stepped up in the second half with 15 points off the bench. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 32 for the Oklahoma City Thunder, but didn’t get enough support. Game 7 is set for Sunday in OKC.