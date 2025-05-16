Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray heads off the court after Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Denver.
Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther gestures after hitting a 3-point basket against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Denver.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams, right, looks to pass the ball as Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic defends in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Denver.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso, second from left, has his shot blocked by Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson, third from left, as guard Julian Strawther, left, and Oklahoma City guard Aaron Wiggins look on in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Denver.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, left, drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray and center Nikola Jokic, right, defend in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Denver.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, right, drives to the basket as Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun defends in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Denver.
Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther, front, is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Denver.
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, protects the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso defends in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Denver.
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook, right, looks to pass the ball as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins defends in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Denver.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Caruso, right, knocks the ball away from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic in the second half of Game 6 in the Western Conference semifinals of the NBA basketball playoffs in Denver.