Delhi Premier League Final: East Delhi Riders Win Debut Edition With Victory Over South Delhi Superstarz - In Pics

East Delhi Riders players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Delhi Premier League, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
East Delhi Riders players celebrate after winning the Delhi Premier League final cricket match against South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
South Delhi Superstarz batter Raghav Singh being bowled out during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
South Delhi Superstarz batter Tejasvi Dahiya reacts after his dismissal during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi
South Delhi Superstarz batters Tejaswi Dahiya and Kunwar Bidhuri during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
East Delhi Riders bowler Simarjeet Singh celebrates the wicket of South Delhi Superstarz batter Ayush Badoni during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
East Delhi Riders batter Himmat Singh plays a shot during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
East Delhi Riders batter Harsh Tyagi during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
East Delhi Riders batters Harsh Tyagi and Mayank Rawat during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
East Delhi Riders batter Mayank Rawat plays a shot during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
East Delhi Riders batter Mayank Rawat celebrates his half century during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.
South Delhi Superstarz players celebrate a wicket of East Delhi Riders during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.