Sports

Delhi Premier League Final: East Delhi Riders Win Debut Edition With Victory Over South Delhi Superstarz - In Pics

East Delhi Riders clinched a thrilling three-run win over South Delhi Superstarz to win the inaugural Delhi Premier League T20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. A late assault from Mayank Rawat (78 not out off 39) including seven fours and six sixes powered East Delhi Riders to 183 for 5 before three wicket hauls from Simarjeet Singh and Raunak Waghela sealed their intense win on Sunday night.