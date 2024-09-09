Sports

Delhi Premier League Final: East Delhi Riders Win Debut Edition With Victory Over South Delhi Superstarz - In Pics

East Delhi Riders clinched a thrilling three-run win over South Delhi Superstarz to win the inaugural Delhi Premier League T20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. A late assault from Mayank Rawat (78 not out off 39) including seven fours and six sixes powered East Delhi Riders to 183 for 5 before three wicket hauls from Simarjeet Singh and Raunak Waghela sealed their intense win on Sunday night.

Delhi Premier League: East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

East Delhi Riders players celebrate with the trophy after winning the Delhi Premier League, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

1/11
Delhi Premier League: South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders
Delhi Premier League: South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

East Delhi Riders players celebrate after winning the Delhi Premier League final cricket match against South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

2/11
East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz
East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Photo: PTI Photo/Arun Sharma

South Delhi Superstarz batter Raghav Singh being bowled out during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

3/11
South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders
South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

South Delhi Superstarz batter Tejasvi Dahiya reacts after his dismissal during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi

4/11
DPL T20 2024: East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz
DPL T20 2024: East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

South Delhi Superstarz batters Tejaswi Dahiya and Kunwar Bidhuri during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

5/11
DPL T20 2024: South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders
DPL T20 2024: South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

East Delhi Riders bowler Simarjeet Singh celebrates the wicket of South Delhi Superstarz batter Ayush Badoni during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

6/11
Delhi Premier League T20 2024: East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz
Delhi Premier League T20 2024: East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

East Delhi Riders batter Himmat Singh plays a shot during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

7/11
Delhi Premier League T20 2024: South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders
Delhi Premier League T20 2024: South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

East Delhi Riders batter Harsh Tyagi during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

8/11
DPL 2024: East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz
DPL 2024: East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

East Delhi Riders batters Harsh Tyagi and Mayank Rawat during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

9/11
DPL 2024: South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders
DPL 2024: South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

East Delhi Riders batter Mayank Rawat plays a shot during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

10/11
Delhi Premier League Final 2024: East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz
Delhi Premier League Final 2024: East Delhi Riders vs South Delhi Superstarz Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

East Delhi Riders batter Mayank Rawat celebrates his half century during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match between East Delhi Riders and South Delhi Superstarz, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

11/11
Delhi Premier League Final 2024: South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders
Delhi Premier League Final 2024: South Delhi Superstarz vs East Delhi Riders Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma

South Delhi Superstarz players celebrate a wicket of East Delhi Riders during the Delhi Premier League final cricket match, at Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

