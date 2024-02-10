Radanovic's comments contradict the goodwill shown by her Serbian compatriot Novak Djokovic, who reiterated his admiration for India.

"I feel I have a special connection with India. I love the people there; they have been very kind to me and are one of the most genuine and gentle people in the world," the tennis legend told Sania Mirza in a chat in January. "They love their sports with cricket being the most followed obviously. But tennis, as I understand, is followed great across the country too."