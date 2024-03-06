Sports

Day In Pics: March 06, 2024

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for March 06, 2024

P
Photo Webdesk
March 6, 2024
March 6, 2024
       
India's first underwater metro in Kolkata | Photo: PTI

India's first underwater metro train ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata.

1/23
PM%20Modi%20in%20Kolkata
PM Modi in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of India's first underwater metro, in Kolkata.

2/23
CPI(M)%20protest%20against%20SBI%20in%20Chennai
CPI(M) protest against SBI in Chennai | Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

CPI(M) workers stage a protest against the State Bank of India (SBI) moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details, outside SBI office, in Chennai.

Advertisement
3/23
Agra%20Metro%20Rail%20Project
Agra Metro Rail Project | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the services on the primary section of 'Agra Metro Rail Project', in Agra district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the service.

4/23
Bansuri%20Swaraj
Bansuri Swaraj | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

BJP candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections Bansuri Swaraj feeds a cow at a cowshed, in New Delhi.

Advertisement
5/23
Philippine%20resupply%20vessel%20Unaizah
Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah | Photo: AP/PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 is hit by two Chinese coast guard water canons as they tried to enter the Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin Shoal, in the disputed South China Sea. Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels collided in the disputed South China Sea and four Filipino crew members were injured in high-seas confrontations Tuesday as Southeast Asian leaders gathered for a summit that was expected to touch on Beijing's aggression at sea.

Advertisement
6/23
PM%20Modi%20in%20Kolkata
PM Modi in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari rides on a metro train during foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple connectivity projects, in Kolkata.

Advertisement
7/23
PM%20Modi%20in%20Kolkata
PM Modi in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides on a metro train during foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple connectivity projects, in Kolkata.

8/23
PM%20Modi%20in%20Kolkata
PM Modi in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the gathering during foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple connectivity projects, in Kolkata.

9/23
National%20Youth%20Parliament%20Festival%202024
National Youth Parliament Festival 2024 | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur speaks during the National Youth Parliament Festival 2024, at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.

10/23
PM%20Modi%20in%20WB
PM Modi in WB | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Women attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan' programme, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

11/23
PM%20Modi%20in%20WB
PM Modi in WB | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan' programme, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

12/23
Amit%20Shah%20in%20Mumbai
Amit Shah in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the India Global Forum's Annual Investment Summit - NXT10, in Mumbai.

13/23
PM%20Modi%20in%20WB
PM Modi in WB | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar during the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan' programme, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.

14/23
Amit%20Shah%20in%20Mumbai
Amit Shah in Mumbai | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the India Global Forum's Annual Investment Summit - NXT10, in Mumbai.

15/23
Underwater%20metro%20inauguration%20in%20Kolkata
Underwater metro inauguration in Kolkata | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Passengers travel via a metro after the inauguration of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West Corridor, in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the section.

16/23
Ranji%20Trophy%20semi-final%3A%20Vidarbha%20vs%20MP
Ranji Trophy semi-final: Vidarbha vs MP | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Vidarbha's bowler Yash Thakur celebrates the wicket of Madhya Pradesh's batter Kulwant Khejroliya during the Ranji Trophy semi-final cricket match between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh, in Nagpur.

17/23
Farmers%27%20march%3A%20Security%20at%20Delhi%20borders
Farmers' march: Security at Delhi borders | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Security personnel deployed at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, in New Delhi.

18/23
Security%20preparations%20for%20PM%27s%20visit%20to%20J%26K
Security preparations for PM's visit to J&K | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Marine Commandos (MARCOS) patrol the Jhelum river after security was beefed up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir valley, in Srinagar.

19/23
Security%20preparations%20for%20PM%27s%20visit%20to%20J%26K
Security preparations for PM's visit to J&K | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Marine Commandos (MARCOS) leave after patrolling the Jhelum river ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir valley, in Srinagar.

20/23
Security%20preparations%20for%20PM%27s%20visit%20to%20J%26K
Security preparations for PM's visit to J&K | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel patrol the Jhelum river after security was beefed up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir valley, in Srinagar.

21/23
Family%20of%20missing%20Navy%20sailor%20protest%20in%20Jammu
Family of missing Navy sailor protest in Jammu | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Relatives of Indian Navy sailor Sahil Verma, who went missing at sea from Indian Naval ship whilst on deployment, block a road as they stage a protest, in Jammu. Verma has been reported missing since February 27, 2024.

22/23
5%20killed%20in%20cylinder%20blast%20in%20Lucknow
5 killed in cylinder blast in Lucknow | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Remains of damaged commodities after two LPG cylinders exploded in a house, in Lucknow. Five people were killed and four others suffered injuries, according to police.

23/23
Family%20of%20missing%20Navy%20sailor%20protest%20in%20Jammu
Family of missing Navy sailor protest in Jammu | Photo: PTI
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Relatives of Indian Navy sailor Sahil Verma, who went missing at sea from Indian Naval ship whilst on deployment, block a road as they stage a protest, in Jammu. Verma has been reported missing since February 27, 2024.

Tags

News In Pics

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement