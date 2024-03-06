Day In Pics: March 06, 2024

India's first underwater metro train ahead of its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration of India's first underwater metro, in Kolkata.
CPI(M) workers stage a protest against the State Bank of India (SBI) moving the Supreme Court to seek more time to disclose electoral bond details, outside SBI office, in Chennai.
Advertisement
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during the inauguration of the services on the primary section of 'Agra Metro Rail Project', in Agra district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the service.
BJP candidate for upcoming Lok Sabha elections Bansuri Swaraj feeds a cow at a cowshed, in New Delhi.
Advertisement
Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 is hit by two Chinese coast guard water canons as they tried to enter the Second Thomas Shoal, locally known as Ayungin Shoal, in the disputed South China Sea. Chinese and Philippine coast guard vessels collided in the disputed South China Sea and four Filipino crew members were injured in high-seas confrontations Tuesday as Southeast Asian leaders gathered for a summit that was expected to touch on Beijing's aggression at sea.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari rides on a metro train during foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple connectivity projects, in Kolkata.
Advertisement
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rides on a metro train during foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple connectivity projects, in Kolkata.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at the gathering during foundation stone laying and inauguration of multiple connectivity projects, in Kolkata.
Union Minister for Youth Affairs & Sports Anurag Thakur speaks during the National Youth Parliament Festival 2024, at Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.
Women attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan' programme, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan' programme, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the India Global Forum's Annual Investment Summit - NXT10, in Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with West Bengal BJP President Sukanta Majumdar during the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Abhinandan' programme, at Barasat in North 24 Parganas district.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the India Global Forum's Annual Investment Summit - NXT10, in Mumbai.
Passengers travel via a metro after the inauguration of the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West Corridor, in Kolkata. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the section.
Vidarbha's bowler Yash Thakur celebrates the wicket of Madhya Pradesh's batter Kulwant Khejroliya during the Ranji Trophy semi-final cricket match between Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh, in Nagpur.
Security personnel deployed at Ghazipur border in view of farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, in New Delhi.
Marine Commandos (MARCOS) patrol the Jhelum river after security was beefed up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir valley, in Srinagar.
Marine Commandos (MARCOS) leave after patrolling the Jhelum river ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir valley, in Srinagar.
Jammu & Kashmir Police personnel patrol the Jhelum river after security was beefed up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir valley, in Srinagar.
Relatives of Indian Navy sailor Sahil Verma, who went missing at sea from Indian Naval ship whilst on deployment, block a road as they stage a protest, in Jammu. Verma has been reported missing since February 27, 2024.
Remains of damaged commodities after two LPG cylinders exploded in a house, in Lucknow. Five people were killed and four others suffered injuries, according to police.
Relatives of Indian Navy sailor Sahil Verma, who went missing at sea from Indian Naval ship whilst on deployment, block a road as they stage a protest, in Jammu. Verma has been reported missing since February 27, 2024.