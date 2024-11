Sports

Davis Cup 2024 Finals: Nadal, Alcaraz Sweat It Out

Rafael Nadal was just 18 — and yet to win a Grand Slam title — when he first moved into the top 10 of the ATP rankings on April 25, 2005. He remained there for 912 consecutive weeks, until March 19, 2023, nearly 18 full years, the longest run of appearances in the top 10 in the half-century-plus history of the computerized rankings in men’s tennis. That’s just one of many records and key numbers associated with the 38-year-old Nadal’s remarkable career, which will come to an end after the Davis Cup Final 8. Nadal and Spain face the Netherlands in the team competition’s quarterfinals on Tuesday. Here's Nadal and Alcaraz sweating it out ahead of their cruical fixture.