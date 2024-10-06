Sports

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool, Premier League: Reds Continue To Be On Top - In Pics

Liverpool extended its lead at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Diogo Jota's ninth-minute goal saw the Merseyside club move four points clear of second-place Manchester City, which was playing Fulham later in the day. But it wasn't all good news for Liverpool manager Arne Slot after goalkeeper Alisson sustained an injury and was substituted in the second half.

EPL: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, centre left, Ryan Gravenberch, centre, and Diogo Jota celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.

EPL 2024: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
EPL 2024: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, centre, and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Liverpool's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, bottom, makes a save as Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta challenges during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool's Diogo Jota, centre, challenges for the ball with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, centre right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.

English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
English Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Diogo Jota, right, scores the opening goal past Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Dean Henderson during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.

English Premier League 2024: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
English Premier League 2024: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.

Britain Soccer Premier League
Britain Soccer Premier League
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.

Britain Soccer Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Britain Soccer Premier League: Crystal Palace vs Liverpool
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, and Crystal Palace's Trevoh Chalobah challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.

Britain Soccer Premier League 2024: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Britain Soccer Premier League 2024: Liverpool vs Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, right, reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.

English Premier League Soccer Match
English Premier League Soccer Match
Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah, centre, and Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.

