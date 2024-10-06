Sports

Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool, Premier League: Reds Continue To Be On Top - In Pics

Liverpool extended its lead at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday. Diogo Jota's ninth-minute goal saw the Merseyside club move four points clear of second-place Manchester City, which was playing Fulham later in the day. But it wasn't all good news for Liverpool manager Arne Slot after goalkeeper Alisson sustained an injury and was substituted in the second half.