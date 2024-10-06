Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool, Premier League: Reds Continue To Be On Top - In Pics

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo, centre left, Ryan Gravenberch, centre, and Diogo Jota celebrate after the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.
Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, centre, and Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.
Liverpool's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros, bottom, makes a save as Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta challenges during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London
Liverpool's Diogo Jota, centre, challenges for the ball with Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi, centre right, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.
Liverpool's Diogo Jota, right, scores the opening goal past Crystal Palace's goalkeeper Dean Henderson during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo celebrates, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, centre, and Crystal Palace's Trevoh Chalobah challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.
Crystal Palace's Ismaila Sarr, right, reacts after missing a chance to score during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.
Crystal Palace's Eddie Nketiah, centre, and Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson challenge for the ball during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Liverpool at Selhurst Park in London.