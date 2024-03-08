WPL 2024: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Saika Ishaque Hand Mumbai Indians 42-Run Win Over UP Warriorz

UPW struggled in their chase, finding runs difficult to come by as they could manage 118 for nine.

The win was a sweet revenge for MI who lost by seven wickets against UPW on February 28 in Bengaluru.

UPW's problems compounded when they lost three key wickets -- skipper Alyssa Healy, Kiran Navgire and Chamari Athapaththu -- inside the first five overs for just 15 runs.