Gujarat Giants' Beth Mooney (right) bats during match 13 of the Women's Premier League 2024 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Gujarat Giants' Beth Mooney (right) bats during match 13 of the Women's Premier League 2024 against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary